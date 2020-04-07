Apple Will Livestream ‘One World: Together At Home’ Concert to Support COVID-19 Efforts
Apple, along with 14 other tech companies, will be live streaming 'One World: Together At Home' concert, in collaboration with Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO). The special virtual concert aims to be a show of unity and celebration of the frontline workers and people who are providing support through the COVID-19 pandemic.
As per the official press release:
The virtual broadcast will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19, as well as celebrating and supporting the brave frontline health care workers around the world who are doing incredible, life-saving work.
Along with Apple, Amazon Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube will be live streaming the concert online. Traditional TV channels like ABC, NBC, BBC One and many more will broadcast the concert.
Lady Gaga will be curating the concert and has announced that $35 million have been raised to help WHO support global efforts against coronavirus pandemic and future outbreaks. The line-up includes appearances and performances by the following celebrities from around the globe:
- Alanis Morissette
- Andrea Bocelli
- Billie Eilish
- Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day
- Burna Boy
- Chris Martin
- David Beckham
- Eddie Vedder
- Elton John
- FINNEAS
- Idris and Sabrina Elba
- J Balvin
- John Legend
- Kacey Musgraves
- Keith Urban
- Kerry Washington
- Lang Lang
- Lizzo
- Maluma
- Paul McCartney
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Stevie Wonder
The hosts of the broadcast will be Jimmy Falon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.
The concert will be an attempt to raise money for WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, which is providing surgical masks, N95 face masks, gloves, gowns, goggles, face shields to those in need in 75 countries around the world.1.5 million diagnostic kits have been provided so far to 126 countries around the world, thanks to the fund.
It is heartwarming to see so many companies and influential people come together for a cause like this. One World: Together At Home will be broadcast live on all platforms on Saturday, April 18, at 5 pm PT.