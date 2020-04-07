Apple Will Livestream ‘One World: Together At Home’ Concert to Support COVID-19 Efforts

Apple, along with 14 other tech companies, will be live streaming 'One World: Together At Home' concert, in collaboration with Lady Gaga, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO). The special virtual concert aims to be a show of unity and celebration of the frontline workers and people who are providing support through the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the official press release:

The virtual broadcast will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19, as well as celebrating and supporting the brave frontline health care workers around the world who are doing incredible, life-saving work.

Along with Apple, Amazon Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube will be live streaming the concert online. Traditional TV channels like ABC, NBC, BBC One and many more will broadcast the concert.

Lady Gaga will be curating the concert and has announced that $35 million have been raised to help WHO support global efforts against coronavirus pandemic and future outbreaks. The line-up includes appearances and performances by the following celebrities from around the globe:

Alanis Morissette

Andrea Bocelli

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

Burna Boy

Chris Martin

David Beckham

Eddie Vedder

Elton John

FINNEAS

Idris and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Lang Lang

Lizzo

Maluma

Paul McCartney

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Shah Rukh Khan

Stevie Wonder

The hosts of the broadcast will be Jimmy Falon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The concert will be an attempt to raise money for WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, which is providing surgical masks, N95 face masks, gloves, gowns, goggles, face shields to those in need in 75 countries around the world.1.5 million diagnostic kits have been provided so far to 126 countries around the world, thanks to the fund.

It is heartwarming to see so many companies and influential people come together for a cause like this. One World: Together At Home will be broadcast live on all platforms on Saturday, April 18, at 5 pm PT.