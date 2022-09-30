Menu
Company

Apple’s Vice Present of Procurement Is Forced to Leave the Company After Passing an Unlikable Comment in a TikTok Video

Omar Sohail
Sep 30, 2022, 02:29 AM EDT
Apple’s Vice Present of Procurement Is Forced to Leave the Company After Passing an Unlikable Comment in on TikTok Video

Apple likely prides itself on presenting the best version of itself to the public, and when one of its top executives start behaving in an unsavory manner, the company has little choice but to enforce severe ramifications. That is what happened with Vice President of Procurement, Tony Blevins, who is now leaving the firm because of a comment he passed in a TikTok video.

TikTok Video Was Being Recorded by Daniel Mac, Who Posts Short Clips of People With Luxurious Cars

Known TikToker Daniel Mac has garnered immense popularity on other social media platforms as he posts short videos, recording people asking them what they do for a living if he spots them sitting inside an opulent vehicle. Unluckily for Apple’s VP of procurement, Blevins passed a crude comment when he was asked what he does for a living while sitting inside a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, which the TikToker believes costs half a million dollars.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus Was Going to Be Named iPhone 14 Max, According to Evidence Found on Company’s Website

The entire clip is present on TikTok, and Blevins has come under a lot of fire for his comments, which was bound to happen since he is a known executive at one of the largest companies in the world. Apple later commenced an investigation into the matter, and after sufficient evidence was collected, Blevins was removed from his team of several hundred employees.

In his position, Blevins’ responsibility was working with suppliers and other partners to secure the best deals for Apple. He had some part to play in inking a deal with Globalstar, a company that is responsible for handling iPhone 14’s satellite communication. He also had a reputation for touting fierce negotiation tactics to get Apple the best possible prices, so the company significantly reduced its manufacturing costs and increased net margins.

With Blevins removed from this position, Jeff Willams, Senior Vice President of operations, will oversee the procurement duty. The decision to remove Blevins was decided by Williams, too, meaning he will now have major responsibilities on his shoulders until a suitable replacement can be found.

News Source: Bloomberg

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order