Apple TV and Apple TV Plus Finally Available on All Android TV Devices

At the moment, Android TV is definitely the more popular TV platform for smart TVs and TV boxes, as it brings a lot of features and support for almost all the streaming services that one could want on their television. However, over the past couple of years, Apple TV and Apple TV Plus were the services that were missing from Android TV. Well, you would be glad to know that Google has announced that both services are now available on the Android smart TV platform.

Nvidia was the first to announce that their Shield TV streaming devices supported both services yesterday and talked about how the Apple TV app also supports Google Assistant for voice commands. Now, Google has confirmed to 9to5Google that the app is available for the "Android TV OS ecosystem.

Google also talked about how any Android TV device based on Android 8.0 Orea or higher that is not an operator tier device will get access to Apple TV. This is definitely the step in the right direction as the app was not allowed on Sony Bravia TVs and Chromecast with Google TV.

You should know that the services are currently unavailable on Android phones, and we are not sure when they will make their wer. Right now, you can purchase/rent video content, and the release also brings Apple TV Plus streaming service, allowing you access to the likes of Paramount Plus, Stars, and AMC Plus as well. If you want to get started with the services, you can go ahead and subscribe and start using them.

Both services are now available on all Android TVs across various brands and manufacturers, so you really do not have to worry.