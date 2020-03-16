Apple Tops Fortune’s List of ‘100 Grestest Designs of Modern Times’

Apple's products and services took several spots in Fortune's list of '100 greatest designs of modern times'. The list was published today that featured products and services that made the lives of people simpler and better. The best aspect of the list is that it does not only include products but services as well. Let's see how Apple stacks up against the list.

Eight Apple Products Made it to Fortune's List of '100 Greatest Designs of Modern Times' With iPhone Scoring the Top Post

Apple's iPhone took the first spot on Fortune's list of '100 greatest designs of modern times'. The iPhone was launched back in 2007 and it has been updated every year. The iPhone transformed how we communicate with each other and impacted several other aspects of our lives.

"An iPod, a phone, an Internet communicator" was how the late Steve Jobs announced the ‌iPhone‌ to the world in 2007. At the time it was an impressive claim. Now it seems like a massive understatement for a device that changed how we live. Analysts were initially skeptical that Apple could succeed selling a premium phone for $499 in a market in which most devices were subsidized or given away by carriers. But by relentlessly pushing the envelope of hardware and software design, adding a professional-grade camera, and creating an ecosystem of apps and services, Apple has sold more than 2 billion iPhones--and in the process has become the most valuable company in the world.

The 1984 Macintosh took the second spot on the Fortune's list of '100 greatest designs of modern times. The Macintosh revolutionized personal computing and hence justifies as one of the greatest products that made tasks simpler.

Other than this, Fortune's list also includes products such as the 2001 iPod that took the 10th spot, the 2006 MacBook Pro took the 14th spot, the App Store was awarded 22nd position, iOS was ranked at 29th, the Apple Watch took 46th and Apple Pay was positioned at 64th spot. As can be seen, the list not only highlights Apple's products but services as well that made it easier for users to interact with each other as well as simplify complex tasks.

Fortune worked with the IIT Institute of Design and polled educators to construct the list. The rest of the list also includes services like Sony Walkman, Google Search, Uber, Netflix, Google Maps, Tesla Model S and more. You can check out the entire list here.

That's all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on Fortune's list of '100 greatest designs of modern times'? Let us know in the comments.

