Apple to Bring Colored Titanium Alloy Finishes to More Products in the Future

Apple did not use a titanium alloy finish for any iPhone 14 model this year, but it did introduce the material when announcing the Apple Watch Ultra. According to the latest patent, the technology intends to bring this finish to more product lines later, and that too in multiple color options.

Titanium Alloy Has Several Advantages Over Aluminum and Glass, Hence Apple’s Desire to Shift to This Material in the Future

The patent was issued on October 4, 2022, and provides the following description.

The U.S. Patent Office has granted Apple Patent 11459668 B2 titled "Titanium part having an anodized layer." Apple's granted patent covers an enclosure for a portable electronic device that can include a titanium substrate defining a textured surface and a nominal surface.

Apple has been reported on multiple occasions to bring titanium alloy to a multitude of products. For one thing, it brings several benefits over the aluminum and glass sandwich that the company has been using for years. First and foremost, titanium alloy will allow future products like iPhones, iPads, and Macs to become more scratch-resistant. Additionally, their durability will increase, making the devices less prone to bending compared to others.

Unfortunately, apart from cost, another reason why Apple has currently refrained from using this material is that it is difficult to etch on and may leave a permanent mark. The Cupertino behemoth has been researching and developing a method involving the use of blasting, etching, and chemicals to produce a more glossy finish on each product line, making them aesthetically appealing to customers. Also, there is ongoing research on the use of thin oxide surface coatings that will make future Apple products less susceptible to oily fingerprints.

In short, it may take a while before we see commercial units of various Apple products introduced in the future. It is also possible that titanium alloy finishes of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were prototyped, but Apple stuck with aluminum and glass this year due to increased costs and other factors. If you wish to check out the patent in detail and how Apple intends to bring multiple color options to future products, be sure to check this link.