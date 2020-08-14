Apple Now Selling Refurbished 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro Models With up to $200 Discounts

Apple officially unveiled the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro a while back, getting rid of the butterfly switch mechanism that the company received a lot of flak for and replaced it with the scissor switch keyboard. Fortunately, for those that thought the new 13-inch MacBook Pro was a bit pricey will be pleased to know that Apple is now selling refurbished models of the exact notebook on its refurbished store. There are multiple reasons why you should get one of these.

One of them is that Apple offers a 14-day return window, so if you don’t like the refurbished 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro for whatever reason, you can return it and the entire amount will be refunded. The condition needs to remain the same though when returning the product. Additionally, you also get a one-year limited warranty. At the same time, you can purchase additional AppleCare warranty to get extra coverage in case you feel something bad can happen to the machine in the future.

Apple has also provided details on its rigorous refurbishment process prior to putting the products on sale. This helps the company provide quality products while giving extra savings to the customer. Those additional savings can be passed onto other items like accessories that you might need to purchase later, so it’s a win-win situation for a lot of people.

For example, one model sporting a Core i5 quad-core CPU coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of PCIe SSD can be had for $1,099, resulting in $200 savings. This version is available in both the Space Gray and Silver finishes, and do keep in mind that the new model will be updated to macOS Big Sur when the update officially arrives later in the year for compatible machines.

The only drawback to getting any refurbished 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro models is that you’ll have to live in the U.S. to purchase even one of these so if you’re a lucky resident, we highly recommend browsing the online refurbished store and see which portable Mac suits your purpose.

News Source: Apple’s refurbished store