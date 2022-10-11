Apple Releases tvOS 16.1 Beta 5 and macOS Ventura Beta 11 to Developers

Developers can now start testing the tvOS 16.1 beta 5, and macOS Ventura beta 11 since Apple has released these two updates. Apple’s tvOS updates feature minor changes and are usually bug fixes, along with other small improvements. Since nothing ground-breaking was found tvOS 16.1, it is safe to assume that the beta 5 will not offer much either.

Improvements such as enhanced multi-user support, Personalized Spatial Audio when using AirPods, and Accessibility upgrades have been added. Coming to the macOS Ventura beta 11, it comes one week after Apple released beta 10 to developers. In case you are new to this, if you are a registered developer, you can download the latest beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the correct profile is installed, the betas will be available through the Software Update mechanism in ‘System Preferences.’

Apple’s macOS Ventura beta 11 is expected to bring some bug fixes and other performance improvements, but as a standalone update, which is scheduled to launch later this year, macOS Ventura brings new features to the table. For instance, Stage Manager is an addition that lets Mac users focus on a task while keeping other apps at the ready for easy swapping between tasks.

macOS Ventura also adds Continuity Camera, which lets Mac owners hook up an iPhone to the top of the Mac’s display and use it as a webcam. This feature also supports additions like Center Stage, Desk View, and Studio Light. Handoff is now available for FaceTime, allowing you to transfer calls between ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and Mac at will, and Messages supports features for marking an iMessage as unread, unsending an iMessage, and more.

Apple’s default browser Safari now supports Shared Tab Groups in macOS Ventura. A feature called Passkeys will also arrive for the update that will effectively replace passwords. In short, we can anticipate a host of features coming for macOS Ventura, but not nearly as much for tvOS 16.1.