Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Are Up For A Great Discount Offer For Just 3 Days – Avail Now

I have a firm belief in making quality investments over quantity when it comes to gadgets. Getting a good gadget can save you from a lot of costs in the long term and the experience is always worth it. One of the best investments you can make is a good pair of Earphones. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones. The offer will expire in 3 days, so you should hurry up and make this amazing investment right away.

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Features

This amazing pair offers up to 12 hours of battery life. The best part is they charge really fast and just 5 minutes of charging can give you an hour of playback! The design is ergonomic and ensures quality sound and great comfort. The eartips can be personalized to ensure maximum stability. Here are highlights of what the Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones has in store for you:

Bluetooth wireless. Easily pair your earphones with your iOS or Android device

Long-lasting. Up to 12 hours of battery life

Fast Fuel. 5-minute charge provides 1 hour of playback

Sweat & water resistance. Provides trusted durability

Dual-driver acoustics. Delivers dynamic, wide-ranging sound

Multiple eartips. For a personalized & comfortable fit

Earhooks. Flexible & secure-fit for optimized stability

Specs

Color: white/violet/indigo

Dimensions: 2"H x 1"L x 1"W

Connection: Bluetooth

Apple W1 chip

Quick pairing

RemoteTalk controls: music, calls, Siri

Rechargeable battery

Battery life: 12 hours

Fast Fuel

Secure wingtips

Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

Includes

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (White)

Eartips

Carrying case

Charging cable

User guide

This pair has been highly reviewed and rated. It is a great favorite especially due to its amazing battery life, great sound and of course reliability. This is a great investment for people who prefer who want a good sound experience at a great price.

Original Price Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $89

Wccftech Discount Price Apple Powerbeats3 Earphones: $77.99