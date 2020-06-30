Thought Your MacBook Wasn’t Tough Enough? Apple Is Reportedly Working to Improve Durability of Its Machines

Apple’s MacBook line offer gold-standard build quality compared to Windows 10 notebooks and while the industry has managed to bridge that gap, if you want a notebook that’s built like a tank, your first pick will undoubtedly be a MacBook. However, if you still believe that there are some areas Apple needs to work on regarding durability, the company is reportedly working on a solution.

New Patent Talks About a Process That Bonds Plastic to Metal, Significantly Improving Durability

The patent was filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last Tuesday and describes a process that talks about bonding plastic to metal. According to Patently Apple, this process will end up filling holes and other openings in the metal that makes a much stronger bond compared to what the metal can do on its own. While this should improve the overall durability, the report also claims that it will improve the waterproofing of the product.

Safari in macOS Big Sur Supports Netflix Streaming in 4K HDR

Currently, MacBooks are made using an entire block of aluminum and through the use of precision machining, the chassis is designed. The process is highly meticulous and adds to the overall production cost of the MacBook, so it’s not confirmed if the bonding process will add to the overall price of the machine or not. It also doesn’t look like Apple will be using this process for the iPhone, as Apple will most likely prefer glass since it aids in wireless charging.

Assuming that the patent is used accordingly, future MacBook models could take advantage of it as they don’t require wireless induction to top up their batteries. With Apple eventually switching over its custom A-series silicon for future MacBooks, we’d love to see this bonding process on these models. Apple could be looking to make its machines thinner while using its A-series chips, so a slimmer machine does equate to having a less durable build as opposed to a thicker laptop.

By using this bonding process, Apple could ensure that even slimmer MacBooks will tout the same level of durability as the thicker machines out there. Do you think you’d like to witness this kind of material in future products? Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: Patently Apple