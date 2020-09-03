Apple MacBook Air 11” Core i5 4GB RAM 128GB SSD Refurbished Is Up For A Massive Price Drop Offer For A Few Hours – Avail Now
Anyone who has ever used a MacBook knows how amazing the experience is. If you are someone who wants to buy one but the price is out of your budget, then we have something for you. Wccftech is offering an amazing price drop offer on the Apple MacBook Air 11” Core i5 4GB RAM 128GB SSD. The offer will expire in just a few hours, so you should get your hands on this amazing deal right away. You can now take your work everywhere with this powerful device and at a price that suits your pocket.
Apple MacBook Air 11" Core i5 4GB RAM 128GB SSD Features
This device has an amazing battery life and is extremely light. It offers 512GB flash storage and has unbelievably great resolution as well. The enhanced abilities from Intel Core i5 and 4GB RAM makes it great for multitasking especially for professionals. Here are highlights of what the MacBook Air 11” Core i5 4GB RAM 128GB SSD has in store for you:
- Intel® Core™ i5 processor: Power through your to-dos w/ enhanced processing power
- Intel Turbo Boost Technology: Get extra power when you need it & energy efficiency when you don't
- Intel® HD Graphics 6000: Quickly render high-quality images & smoothly stream videos w/ frugal power consumption
- 128GB SSD: Seamlessly store your files & take them anywhere
- Bluetooth 4.0: Easily connect & use your favorite wireless devices
- Model year: early 2015
Refurbished Rating
Grade “B” rating. May have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.
Specs
- Model number: MJVM2LL/A
- Color: silver
- Materials: glass, aluminum, computer board
- Dimensions: 0.7" x 11.8" x 7.6"
- Weight: 2.38 lbs
- Processor type: Intel Core i5-5250U
- Processor speed: 1.6GHz
- Architecture: 64-bit
- Intel® HD Graphics 6000
- Turbo Boost 2.0 technology
- Turbo boost: 2.7GHz
- Standard RAM: 4GB
- Built-in display: 11.6" color widescreen TFT LED-backlit active-matrix "glossy" display
- Native resolution: 1366 x 768
- Standard storage: 128 GB, SSD
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0
- Battery type: 38W h Li-Poly
- Battery life: 9 hours
- Pre-installed macOS: X 10.10.2 (14C2507)
- 2x USB 3.0 ports
- Aftermarket 30-day parts and labor warranty from third party
Includes
- Apple MacBook Air 11" Core i5, 4GB RAM 128GB SSD - Silver (Refurbished)
- Black case
- AC adapter
Original Price MacBook Air 11” Core i5 4GB RAM 128GB SSD: $599
Wccftech Discount Price Apple MacBook Air 11” Core i5 4GB RAM 128GB SSD: $559
