Apple Just Acquired the Classical Music Streaming Service Primephonic, Will Launch Dedicated App Next Year

Apple has officially acquired the classical music streaming service Primephonic with the goal to give listeners on its platform a premium classical music experience.

Primephonic is Now a Part of Apple, Expect Robust Classical Music Experiences for Apple Music Subscribers

It seems as though Apple has solid love for classical music and has therefore acquired Primephonic. The goal of the company is to bring a premium classical music experience to Apple Music listeners with dedicated playlists, exclusive audio content and more to Apple Music. Apple went on to say that it will launch a dedicated classical music app next year to expand on that experience.

From Apple:

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA AND LONDON Apple today announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service that offers an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings.

According to the CEO of Primephonic:

“Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry,” said Thomas Steffens, Primephonic’s co-founder and CEO. “Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners. We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience.”

Apple says that Primephonic will no longer be available to new subscribers and will be taken offline completely on September 7th which is literally just a few days away, at the time of writing.