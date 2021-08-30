Apple Just Acquired the Classical Music Streaming Service Primephonic, Will Launch Dedicated App Next Year
Apple has officially acquired the classical music streaming service Primephonic with the goal to give listeners on its platform a premium classical music experience.
It seems as though Apple has solid love for classical music and has therefore acquired Primephonic. The goal of the company is to bring a premium classical music experience to Apple Music listeners with dedicated playlists, exclusive audio content and more to Apple Music. Apple went on to say that it will launch a dedicated classical music app next year to expand on that experience.
From Apple:
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA AND LONDON Apple today announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service that offers an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings.
According to the CEO of Primephonic:
“Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry,” said Thomas Steffens, Primephonic’s co-founder and CEO. “Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners. We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience.”
Apple says that Primephonic will no longer be available to new subscribers and will be taken offline completely on September 7th which is literally just a few days away, at the time of writing.
Primephonic is no longer available for new subscribers and will be taken offline beginning September 7. Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic’s classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features. In the meantime, current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free, providing access to hundreds of thousands of classical albums, all in Lossless and high-resolution audio, as well as hundreds of classical albums in Apple Music’s Spatial Audio, with new albums added regularly.
