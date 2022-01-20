Apple is Preparing Fix For Safari Big That Allows Websites to Track Your Browsing Activity

We have previously heard that a bug in the WebKit implementation of JavaScript API was revealing your identity and browsing history details. Now, Apple has taken note of the Safari bug and prepared a fix. However, the bug fix will not arrive readily to all users so they have to wait for Apple to release an update. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Has Prepared a Fix for the Safari Bug WHich Allows Websites to Track Your Identity and Browsing History

As mentioned earlier, Apple has prepared a fix for the WebKit bug but that could potentially reveal your identity and your browsing activity, according to a WebKit commit on GitHub. The fix will arrive when Apple will see fit to release an updated version of Safari with a fix for the bug on macOS Monterey, iOS 15, and iPadOS 15. At this point, there is no information on when Apple will release the new version, but it is still good to see that the company has taken notice.

If you are unfamiliar, the bug would allow any website that makes use of IndexedDB for client data storage to gain access to the names of the IndexedDB database generated by other websites. This gives the hist website to track other websites and their browsing history. The database can sometimes contain user-specific identifiers which could reveal a user's identity.

The Safari bug affects only the newer version of the browser with Apple's WebKit, which includes Safari 15 for macOS and Safari for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. You should also take note that the bug also affects Chrome and Edge running on iOS 15 as they are inclined to use Apple's WebKit platform as well. If you are running an older macOS or iOS version with Safari 14, the bug will not affect privacy and security.

