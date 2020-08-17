Apple iPad Air 2 32GB Refurbished Is Up For An Amazing Discount Offer For 3 Days – Avail Now

iPads are a luxury but you can’t deny how great it feels to use them. However, they can be incredibly expensive so it is always a great idea to look for good deals on them. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Apple iPad Air 2 32GB Refurbished. The offer will expire in just 3 days, so you don’t want to miss this opportunity. If you have ever used an iPad then, you already know how great this offer is. Get it now before it expires.

Apple iPad Air 2 32GB Refurbished Features

You can enjoy an amazing browsing experience on this and download your favorite apps and even get some work done. It is an amazing device that comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner. It also has a powerful processor so you don’t have to worry about productivity either. Here are highlights of what the iPad Air 2 32GB Refurbished has in store for you:

9.7" Retina display: Enjoy your favorite content in amazing detail w/ 2048 x 1536 resolution

32 GB internal storage: Easily store your favorite software, apps, music, movies, photos & more

8MP rear camera, 1.2 MP front camera: FaceTime w/ friends and take gorgeous photos on the move

Fingerprint scanner: Protect your device against unauthorized users

Model year: late 2014

Refurbished Rating

"Fair" condition rating. Product shows signs of use like scuffs, scratches, and possibly minor dents. It has been fully tested to function at 100%.

Specs

Model number: A1566

Color: space gray

Materials: aluminum

Processor: Apple A8X, 1.5GHz

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 32GB

USB support: sync & charge

Built-in display: 9.7" Retina

Resolution: 2048x1536 (264ppi)

Wi-Fi: 802.11ac

Bluetooth 4.2

Camera: 8MP (rear), 1.2MP (front)

Battery life: 10 hours

Pre-installed OS: iOS 8.1

Aftermarket 90-day parts and labor warranty from third party

Includes

Apple iPad Air 2, 32GB - Space Gray (Refurbished, Fair Condition: Wi-Fi Only)

Charger

Original Price Apple iPad Air 2 32GB Refurbished: $299

Wccftech Discount Price Apple iPad Air 2 32GB Refurbished: $279