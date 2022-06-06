Apple Has Unveiled a New Dual USB-C 35W Power Adapter

Apple has released some amazing stuff today at the WWDC 2022 and one of the announcements that people may have overlooked is the new dual USB-C power adapter that the company has released. Yes, you are now getting a dual USB-C 35W power adapter that you can use to charge your devices.

The New Apple Charger is Powerful and Can Charge Your iPhone and Apple Watch at the Same Time

Here is how Apple is describing this new charger.

Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.

Now, the good thing about this new charger is that if your device can charge at speeds as high as 27W, this means that the new charger can charge the device and also charge another accessory. For comparison's sake, the iPhone 13 Pro Max charges at a max speed of 27W, which should allow you to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch together.

The new Apple charger has support for USB-C Power Delivery too, and these are the specs.

Input: 100–240V /1.0A

(USB PD) Output 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A

For those who are interested in buying the latest Apple charger, you can get it separately or just buy the M2 MacBook Air and you will get it. The charger will run you $59.99 and will be available soon to be purchased separately.