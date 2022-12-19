Apple Fined $1 Million For Its ‘Abusive’ App Store Business Practices, According To The Paris Commercial Court

Apple has landed itself in hot waters again, this time with The Paris Commercial Court, which on Monday, imposed a fine of just over one million euros ($1.06 million). The reason for this fine was simple; Apple was accused of enabling abusive business practices on its App Store, which was viewed as being exploitative towards French app developers.

Apple is not required to make any changes to its App Store to facilitate French app developers

The ruling was spotted by Reuters, which also reported that Apple would not be required to make any changes to its App Store, not because it is not necessary, but the desired changes are already expected to arrive in a short time span. This is thanks to the European Union’s incoming Digital Markets Act, which would require changes in any case.

An Apple spokesman reportedly said that said the company would review the ruling and believed ‘in vibrant and competitive markets where innovation can flourish.’

“Through the App Store, we’ve helped French developers of all sizes share their passion and creativity with users around the world while creating a secure and trusted place for customers.”

In case you forgot, earlier this year, the Digital Markets Act was passed by the European Union parliament, with the antitrust legislation bringing in some massive changes that will ultimately break Apple’s monopolistic business practices on its App Store. The legislation will require the firm to allow developers to use third-party payment platforms in their apps. Not just this, but the legislation will allow the enabling of app sideloading in iOS and iMessage interoperability with other messaging platforms.

If that was not enough, the EU has also forced companies like Apple to completely switch its products to use the USB-C interface by December 2024. With Apple having a market capitalization of $2.1 trillion, a $1 million fine might appear negligible compared to the cut the technology giant takes from app developers. Then again, it is the consistent array of legal pressures that will force Apple to loosen its grip on the App Store.

News Source: Reuters