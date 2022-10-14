Brazilian Court Fines Apple $19 Million for Continuing to Sell iPhones Without a Charger

A court in Brazil has ordered Apple to pay $19 million in damages for failing to provide chargers with each iPhone it sells. If you recall, the technology giant started this practice back in 2020 when it unveiled the iPhone 12 family, and since then, the company has been in the crosshairs of the Brazilian law.

The $19 Million Were Termed as Social Damages, According to the Brazilian Court

A report published by Reuters states that a ruling has been made that will force Apple to pay a $19 million fine in ‘social damages.’ The decision was apparently made by the Brazilian association of borrowers, consumers, and taxpayers (AMBCC).

“It is evident that, under the justification of a ‘green initiative,’ the defendant imposes on the consumer a required purchase of charger adaptors that were previously supplied along with the product.”

Apple stopped bundling chargers with iPhones ever since the iPhone 12’s inception to cut down on carbon emissions and reduce electronic waste accumulation. Since consumers already own iPhone chargers, the California-based firm believes that it would be pointless to provide charges with each successive handset, though it should be noted that Apple continues to sell them separately.

From a business perspective, providing chargers with each iPhone also eats into the profit margins, however small that cost may be, so it is an added bonus, though Apple will likely never admit it, due to its propensity to carry on its current and future environmental-friendly campaigns.

Apple will reportedly appeal the decision, though the Sao Paulo state court’s ruling stands firm, believing that the company commits abusive practices by selling its flagship product without a charger. Shortly after Apple, competitors like Samsung and Xiaomi stopped providing chargers, even with highly expensive smartphones such as foldable variants, despite charging a hefty sum from consumers.

Given that this is not the first time the Brazilian authorities have gone after Apple for their perceived anti-consumer business practices, it is possible the fine has to be paid.

