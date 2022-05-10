Apple Officially Discontinues iPod touch Range, but Will Continue to Be Sold Until Stock Finishes

Apple’s original iPod was introduced two decades ago and pretty much changed the way how people listen to music. The compact device could store hundreds of songs, as well as display your images, the time in many regions, and more. Sadly, its time has come to an end thanks to the availability of better hardware, with Apple officially announcing that the device is getting discontinued.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, said the following in regards to the iPod touch.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared. Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”

Just in case anyone is wondering about the alternatives to the iPod touch, Apple has provided the following, assuming it did not already come to the person’s mind.

“Among the incredible ways to enjoy music across a range of devices, including a wide variety of models from the new iPhone SE to the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone is the best device for streaming Apple Music or storing an entire music library on the go. Apple Watch and AirPods are the perfect companion, allowing users to access over 90 million songs right from their wrist, starting at just $279 with Apple Watch SE. iPad starts at just $329, comes with a more powerful chip, larger display and the latest iPadOS features. And for the best way to enjoy music at home, HomePod mini is just $99.”

For those that still wish to purchase an iPod touch, it is available on Apple’s website, starts from $199 for the 32GB storage model and goes up to $399 for the 256GB version. Apple will continue to sell it while supplies last. Best of all, it comes with a pair of EarPods, which connect to the iPod touch through a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, if you are going to spend this kind of money on an Apple product, it might have already occurred to you to pay a little extra and nab yourself the 2022 iPhone SE.

Then again, people would like to purchase a product which they would regard as a memento and remind themselves that this device was once an iteration belonging to an iconic lineup and will be highly missed.

News Source: Apple