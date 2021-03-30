Apple Developer App for iOS, iPadOS, Mac, tvOS Updated Following WWDC 2021 Announcement

With the announcement of virtual WWDC 2021 out of the way, Apple has also updated the official Developer app for all platforms.

Apple Developer App Refreshed Ahead of WWDC 2021

The Developer app has been around for quite some time now and those who keep an eye on WWDC realize how important it is as it is a focal point of all the resources and announcements made at the giant developer event.

Today, Apple has updated said app with a bunch of new features including support for a side-bar on the iPad, improved support for larger displays including macOS and more.

Explore a new Discover tab experience on iOS 14 with improved support for larger displays.

Navigate content using the new sidebar on iPadOS 14.

We’ve improved the Search tab on iOS 14, making it easier to find the content you want to watch.

We’ve extended login session duration.

We’ve fixed bugs and added various other enhancements

The app is absolutely free to download and use. You can tap on the link below to initiate the download.

Download Apple Developer app for iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS [Direct link]