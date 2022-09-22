AirPods Pro 2 Reviews Are Here, With Praises Given to Audio Quality, Noise Cancellation, but Lack of Colors and High Price Criticized

From the outside, the AirPods Pro 2 might look the same, but Apple has incorporated some hefty changes on the inside, improving the overall listening experience and other features. The initial reviews are mostly positive, so let us check them out in more detail.

Simon Cohen from Digital Trends reviewed Apple’s latest wireless earbuds, calling them the best addition to your other Apple devices due to the seamless pairing, a feature that is not present when using Android phones.

“With supernatural noise cancellation and improved sound, there's simply no better option for iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners than Apple's AirPods Pro 2.”

TechRadar’s Gareth Beavis says that the new H2 chip from Apple brings notable improvements to the table, such as improved audio quality, noise cancellation, and battery life. However, he is not pleased to see that the AirPods Pro 2 are available in just a single color and cost $249, which was the same price that the first-generation AirPods Pro came stamped with when they first materialized.

“The AirPods Pro 2 have appeared with an impressive feat: coming with all-new features without an increase in the price from the original, 2019 AirPods Pro 2. With a new chip (the H2) powering things along, we're treated to far-greater sonic performance and excellent noise cancellation, as well as improved battery life. While they're not going to be perfect for Android users, and they do cost a pretty penny, we were constantly absorbed by the sonic performance on offer here - it's a hugely worthwhile upgrade from Apple.”

David Carnoy from CNET also took his time to review these, wishing that Apple had made the AirPods Pro 2 slightly different. He also states that the updated version feels more refined while maintaining the same package.

“I'm among those who wish Apple had made the AirPods Pro 2 look a little different than the originals. (I really do want them to come in more color options.) But if you're an Apple user, they're hard to beat so long as they fit your ears. While they may not quite be perfect, they feel like a much more fully evolved, refined product that packs not only an impressive set of features but top-notch performance in a very small design.”

Will you be upgrading to the latest AirPods Pro 2 after checking out this review roundup? Tell us in the comments.