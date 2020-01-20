Apple AirPods 2 Heavily Discounted to Just $129 [$30 Off]

The sale is live once again, allowing you to pick up Apple’s second-generation AirPods for a price of just $129, saving you $30.

AirPods 2 with H1 Chip and Charging Case Drop to Low Price of $129 Once Again

Despite being a modern product, the AirPods have managed to carve itself a place in the hall of fame for tech gadgets. They are absolutely brilliant, sound great, and just work when you take them out of the case. And if you have been holding back from picking up a pair of AirPods wireless earbuds, then you have a golden chance to do so today, with the earphones discounted to just $129 today, saving you $30 in the process.

The AirPods on sale are the second-generation model with Apple’s brand new headphone chip called the H1 which also feature Bluetooth 5.0. That H1 chip means that the earbuds will last 5 hours on a single charge and also feature faster switching between devices, something which was painfully slow on the first-generation model.

This particular model comes with the Charging Case without wireless capabilities. You obviously get a Lightning cable in the box to top up the battery whenever you feel like it. Furthermore, that Charging Case will boost your battery life to 24 hours which is good enough to get you through the week if you are a casual listener.

Buy Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - Was $159, now just $129