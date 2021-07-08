Apex Legends’ “Thrillseekers” Event Adds a Hot New Arenas Map Next Week

Apex Legends’ next full season won’t arrive for a few more weeks yet, but players can look forward to some new content in the meantime courtesy of the upcoming Thrillseekers event. Of course, the event will include a variety of cosmetics to unlock, but the headline feature is the new Overflow map for the game’s recently-introduced 3v3 Arenas mode. You can check out a quick trailer for the upcoming event, partly developed in Canada at Respawn Vancouver, below.

Here’s a description for the new Overflow Arenas map:

The floor is lava! Well, some of it, anyway. Overflow differs from other Arena maps by being lane focused; where each location is separated by tall, lava-filled structures. With this separation, players cannot easily spot early decisions made by the other team and will need to stay vigilant before committing to a side or risk being flanked. While there are opportunities for long-range engagements, combat tends to favor short-to-medium ranges along either POI: Overlook or Slope. Overlook is a long, open area with a central interior that gives a height advantage over this POI. While this area is perfect for snipers or DMRs, players may want to hold the interior to control not only this area but their flank as well. Slope, as the name implies, offers both a high ground and a unique area where players can slide down to a remote part of the map. This area can be used for sneaky flanks or defensive setups where players may not expect it. Overflow feels pretty different from our other maps, and our hope is that it will feel rewarding for both defensive and aggressive players alike. Let us know what you think!

Here’s a look at what you can earn through Thrillseekers' weekly reward paths, with some additional cosmetics being for sale via the store (click the image below for full resolution).

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and is playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Thrillseekers event will run from July 13 until August 4, after which, the next full Apex season should launch.