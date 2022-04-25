Apex Legends “Saviors” Season and Next Character Teased, Ranked Play Being Revamped

Apex Legends’ next season, entitled “Saviors,” is slated to drop next month and Respawn Entertainment/Respawn Vancouver have revealed early details about what players can expect. This season’s new Legend is Newcastle – aka Jackson Williams, aka Bangalore’s brother. The addition of Newcastle was already teased in an animated short earlier this year, so his appearance is welcome, but not hugely surprising (honestly, Bangalore should have known it was her bro despite the mask).

In addition to the introduction of Newcastle, we see the Legends go up against some sort of large beast on the Storm Point map, which players will likely be able to take on themselves. Ranked play is also getting a revamp, with more of a focus on “teamwork and skill.” You can check out the first teaser trailer for the Saviors season and Newcastle, below.

Need to know more? Here are early official details for Apex Legends’ next season…

- The Hero of Harris Valley, Newcastle will need to shield his squadmates and his secrets to survive the Apex Games. When a monstrous beast attacks Storm Point, Newcastle leaps into the fray to protect and inspire his fellow Legends, because that’s what heroes are for. The Downed Beast - What treasures lie on the shores of Storm Point? Stay sharp, and stick together. Even dead beasts hold danger.

- What treasures lie on the shores of Storm Point? Stay sharp, and stick together. Even dead beasts hold danger. Ranked Reloaded - Rise and fall through the ranks together in a reworked Ranked system that rewards teamwork and skill.

- Rise and fall through the ranks together in a reworked Ranked system that rewards teamwork and skill. Saviors Battle Pass - Battle through Daily and Weekly challenges to earn rewards like Legendary skins, reactive weapon skins, and more!

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. A release date has yet to be set for the Saviors season, although Respawn is promising a “hero review” trailer, and likely a launch date, on April 28.