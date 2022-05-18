Apex Legends on Steam Deck Outperforms The PlayStation 4 Version In Certain Settings, New Comparison Video Details

Apex Legends doesn't run perfectly on Steam Deck, but it does outperform the PlayStation 4 version in certain settings, as highlighted by a new comparison video.

The new comparison video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the game can run even better on the console by Valve than on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch using dynamic resolution and mostly high settings. With these settings, the game often runs at 680p, as opposed to the 640p in docked mode and 512p in handheld mode on Nintendo Switch.

Apex Legends Mobile is Finally Available on Android

The new Apex Legends comparison video also compares the main version of the game with the recently released Apex Legends Mobile, highlighting how the game manages to look great for a mobile title even with cuts in lighting and post-processing effects.

- Apex Legends Mobile is standalone. It does not have crossplay with the rest of the platforms.

- Steam Deck runs with all settings set to high except shadow quality (Medium). Dynamic resolution has also been activated by 45%.

- I recommend setting the refresh rate on Steam Deck to 50hz for a more stable experience with the default settings.

- Apex Legends Mobile has numerous cuts in lighting, assets, textures and post-processing effects (which explains its small size). In any case, it is an acceptable version for Smartphones.

- PS4 and Switch have changes in their dynamic resolution since the last update. Now the average resolution is lower on both platforms.

- Steam Deck outperforms PS4 in some settings, but its performance could be better if it's a verified game on Steam.

- Apex Legends Mobile does not currently support gamepads. It will arrive in the future with a patch.

- Apex Legends Mobile is another example of how fast technology is advancing on Smartphones. We will see in the coming months how its optimization improves.

Apex Legends is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.