Apex Legends Mobile Now Available on Both Android and iOS

Apex Legends fans have been waiting for the mobile version for some time. Respawn Entertainment had been testing the mobile version for some time and even announced a soft launch in a few regions. That launch, however, was put on the back burner for reasons unknown. However, for those who have been eager to test out the game, the good news is that Apex Legends Mobile is now available on both iOS and Android as a part of a soft launch.

Apex Legends Mobile Soft Launches on Android and iOS

Respawn Entertainment had been testing the game on the mobile platforms since last year and the game was launched in a closed beta in a few countries. However, this time around, the game has been soft-launched in a few countries.

The countries in which you can play Apex Legends Mobile are as follows.

Argentina

Peru

Mexico

Indonesia

Colombia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Australia

New Zealand

As expected, Apex Legends Mobile is available to try out on both iOS and Android. The game comes with only one map at the time of writing. Players are getting the chance to experience World's Edge, which was widely tested in the beta versions as well. You can also play other modes such as Team Death Match, Mini Battle Royale, 3v3 arenas, and more.

As far as the Legends are concerned, you can play with the following.

Bloodhound

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Wraith

Bangalore

Octane

Mirage

Pathfinder

Caustic (Unlocked at Battle Pass tier 25)

We are still not sure when the final release of Apex Legends Mobile is going to take place but it certainly is nice to see that the game has been soft-launched on iOS and Android. This surely means a lot to gamers who have been waiting for the game to hit the mobile platforms for some time.