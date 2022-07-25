Apex Legends “Hunted” Season Brings New Character Vantage and Level Cap Increase in August

Apex Legends’ next season, entitled “Hunted,” is slated to drop early next month and Respawn Entertainment/Respawn Vancouver have revealed some early details about what players can expect from the update. This season’s new Legend is Vantage – aka Mara – who seems vaguely inspired by various Native American peoples, although since this is Apex Legends, she actually hails from a distant planet. Raised on an inhospitable icy planet, Mara discovers her protective mother has a darker criminal past than she expected. We don’t know too much about Vantage’s abilities just yet, but it seems likely she’s some sort of sniper. Check out a “Stories from the Outlands” video devoted to Vantage, below.

Certainly an interesting backstory – I’m interested to see what happens next and how Vantage ends up in the Apex Games. In addition to Vantage, Apex Legends’ Hunted season will make further changes to Kings Canyon, raise the game’s level cap, and more. Here's the early rundown on what's included in the season...

New Legend: Vantage - Raised on the barren ice planet of Págos, Vantage learned the hard way to become the ultimate survivor. The only rule Mara's mother ever gave her was to survive. In the ruins of the G.D.S. Vantage, that's a hard rule to follow.

- Raised on the barren ice planet of Págos, Vantage learned the hard way to become the ultimate survivor. The only rule Mara's mother ever gave her was to survive. In the ruins of the G.D.S. Vantage, that's a hard rule to follow. Reforged Kings Canyon - Time changes everything, and Kings Canyon is no exception. What will rise from the ashes of the past?

- Time changes everything, and Kings Canyon is no exception. What will rise from the ashes of the past? Level Cap Increase - Aim for staggering heights with the new Level Cap Increase.

Aim for staggering heights with the new Level Cap Increase. Hunted Battle Pass - Battle through Daily and Weekly challenges to earn rewards like Legendary skins, reactive weapon skins and more!

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The Hunted season launches on August 9. More information about the season, including details on Vantage and everything else included in the update, should be revealed next week.