Apex Legends Mobile Global Pre-Registration is Now Live, Millions Have Already Signed Up

Earlier this month the anticipated Apex Legends Mobile soft-launched in a limited number of countries, but now it seems everyone will soon be able to try out the free-to-play battle royale, as global pre-registration is now open. Pre-registering early should guarantee you can play at launch and EA and Californian/Canadian developer Respawn Entertainment are promising some bonus cosmetics based on how many people sign up (the game is already at 7.5 million pre-regs). You can check out a quick pre-registration trailer for Apex Legends Mobile, below.

Tunic Review – A Cozy Old-School Fit

Pre-registration is currently only available for Android devices, but EA promises iOS sign-ups are coming soon. Haven’t been keeping up with Apex Legends Mobile? Here’s a quick rundown of its key features:

Become an Apex Champion Anywhere - Apex Legends has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone.

- Apex Legends has been designed explicitly for mobile, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in one of the most advanced battle royale combat games available for a tablet or phone. Strategic Squad Play with Iconic Legends - Choose from a growing cast of beloved Legends with unique abilities and personalities to fit an array of playstyles - and discover new mobile-first Legends with new stories to tell.

- Choose from a growing cast of beloved Legends with unique abilities and personalities to fit an array of playstyles - and discover new mobile-first Legends with new stories to tell. High Octane Competition - Fast-paced gameplay with fluid movement and gunplay, requiring quick reflexes and strategic choices and designed to keep a mobile player coming back for more.

- Fast-paced gameplay with fluid movement and gunplay, requiring quick reflexes and strategic choices and designed to keep a mobile player coming back for more. Mobile-First Adaptations & Innovations - New Legends, maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events constantly expand the gameplay variety to keep the experience fresh and new every season.

- New Legends, maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events constantly expand the gameplay variety to keep the experience fresh and new every season. The Immersive, Ever-Evolving Apex Universe - Join the Games across the Outlands, where unpredictable conditions, challenges and Legends are continuously introduced to test players’ skills.

Apex Legends Mobile is expected to launch for Android and iOS devices sometime this summer.