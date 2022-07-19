Menu
Apex Legends Gaiden Event Offers Anime-Flavored Items Inspired by Naruto, One Piece, More

Nathan Birch
Jul 19, 2022
Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ next big season is probably still several weeks away, but developers Respawn and Respawn Vancouver are keeping things exciting with the new Gaiden event. Get ready for an infusion of anime flavor, with new skins very obviously inspired by the likes of Naruto, One Piece, and Evangelion (although changed just enough that EA doesn’t have to pay a license for them). The Armed and Dangerous limited-time mode also returns, along with flash events, and more. You can check out a slick anime-flavored trailer for Apex Legends Gaiden, below.

Here’s a rundown of everything included in Apex Legends Gaiden

Armed and Dangerous Limited-Time Mode Returns!

Rack your shotguns and wipe down your scopes because Armed and Dangerous is back, where weapons are limited to snipers and shotguns, and loot is much harder to come by. Armed and Dangerous will be available from July 19th to August 2nd with World’s Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point as the map rotation.

Gaiden Event-Limited Items

Summon your inner hero with 40 event-limited cosmetics, including new Legendary skins for Revenant, Mirage, Octane and Wattson with complementary skins for the Flatline, Wingman, EVA-8 and Charge Rifle.

If you collect all 40 event items, you’ll unlock the newest Prestige skin, Bangalore’s “Apex Commander!” Prestige Skins are Mythic cosmetic Legend skins that each have 3 tiers (3 versions total of the Prestige Skin). Upon unlocking tier 1 of a Prestige Skin, a player will be able to complete challenges to unlock Tier 2 and Tier 3 at no additional cost.

Gaiden Flash Events

Summon your inner hero and play your way through two unique weekly challenge tracks to unlock event-themed cosmetics.

July 19th to July 26th

Rewards include:

  • Fuse’s Down Thunder Epic Skin
  • Bionic Buddy Gun Charm
  • Epic 3030 “Cloudburst” Skin

July 26th to August 2nd

Rewards include:

  • OK Holospray
  • 1 Gaiden Event Pack
  • 1 Apex Pack

Apex Legends can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and mobile devices, although the latter are on a different update schedule. The Gaiden event kicks off today (July 19).

Order