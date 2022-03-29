Apex Legends for Next-Gen Consoles Launches Today in Native 4K, HDR

Respawn Entertainment revealed that Apex Legends for next-generation consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X) will be available starting today in native 4K and with High Dynamic Range support.

Later on, the developers will also add a 120FPS mode and support for the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Improvements over back-compat versions: 4K output PS5 & Xbox Series X Full 60hz gameplay PS5 & Xbox Series X|S HDR PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Higher resolution shadow maps PS5 & Xbox Series X Greater LOD distances PS5 & Xbox Series X Coming in future updates: 120hz gameplay PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Adaptive triggers PS5 Haptics PS5 Visual Improvements PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Audio Improvements PS5 & Xbox Series X|S For PS5 Owners who already have Apex Legends installed: Navigate to the Game Hub for Apex Legends on the PS5 dashboard. Press the "Options" button next to "Play Game" (represented by "..." inside the Game Hub). Press "Select Version" and choose the PS5 version to download the updated next-gen version. Once the download is complete, navigate to the Game Library to delete the PS4 version. For PS5 Owners who do not currently have Apex Legends installed: Navigate to the "Your Collection" tab of the Game Library on the PS5 dashboard. Find Apex Legends in your list of games and select it. When prompted, choose the PS5 version to download the updated next-gen version. For Xbox Series X/S Owners: Apex Legends uses Smart Delivery on Xbox consoles. The best version of the game is automatically delivered to your console, regardless of generation – no extra steps are required from you.

Today also marks the beginning of the Warriors Collection event, which runs through April 12th. The limited-time 9v9 Control mode returns, there's a new Arena map called Drop-Off, and Caustic Treatment has been converted into a three-point battleground for control over Kings Canyon.