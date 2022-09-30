Apex Legends “Fight or Fright” Returns with Olympus After Dark, Spooky Cosmetics, and More

That spooky season is almost upon us, which means the various live-service games are going to be rolling out their Halloween events, and Apex Legends has already unveiled theirs. Respawn and Respawn Vancouver have cooked up a full month of "Fight or Fright" content, including multiple limited-time modes, some of which are played on a new “After Dark” version of Olympus, and, of course, plenty of new Halloween-y skins. You can check out a trailer for the Fright or Flight event, below.

Need to know more? Here’s a bit more official info regarding the Fight or Fright event…

Limited-Time Modes Schedule

October 4th to October 11th

Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark map

October 11th to October 18th

Gun Run on Estates After Dark, Skulltown, and Fragment East

October 18th to October 25th

Control on Lava Siphon, Barometer, and Labs After Dark

October 25th to November 1st

Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark

Shadow Royale Debuts On Olympus After Dark

"Shadow Royale returns this season. Take a trip in this terrifying twist of Trios, where any killed Legend respawns in SHADOW FORM. Shadows can run on walls, double jump, revive allies, and deliver extra melee damage. Other Shadows fall with one punch, and their living teammates aren't far behind. Shadows, both friends and foes, endlessly spawn until their entire squad is eliminated. This time around, Revenant haunts a new realm for your nightmares. A blood moon hangs over the city in the sky. Walk through the dark streets, Fight in the Fright Night arena, and banish legends to the shadow realm in Olympus After Dark."

Control Mode Updates

New MRB Timed Event ( Get the MRB and deploy it to create a temporary spawn point for your team).

Updated Timed Event order to have the Bonus Capture event be the 3rd event to trigger, it now also rewards twice as much score as before ( old: 100 score, new: 200 score).

Can now Ping Zones from the Spawn Screen.

For Controller Players, the game will automatically place the cursor on the best spawn point when they get put into the Spawn Screen.

Players automatically pick up ordnance if they walk near it.

Players can now emote on the Intro Podium screen.

The Hammond Labs map now takes place on Olympus After Dark.

Updates to Weapon Loadouts ( loadout compositions).

Updates to weapons in Weapon Loadouts to have the same attachments available to them at the same tiers as BR ( except for scopes).

In the spirit of Olympus After Dark; weapons that support Threat Scopes/Sights have them as an option in the optic selection menu in the Loadout Selection Menu.

Disabled pings for healing items.

Updates to spawn logic that should fix some rare spawn issues ( like being taken to the Spawn Screen with no points to select).

Spawn system tuning to further try to prevent issues where players spawn in sight or too close to enemies.

Apex Legends can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The Fight or Fright event will run from October 4 to November 1.