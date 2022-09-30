Menu
Company

Apex Legends “Fight or Fright” Returns with Olympus After Dark, Spooky Cosmetics, and More

Nathan Birch
Sep 30, 2022, 06:57 PM EDT
Apex Legends

That spooky season is almost upon us, which means the various live-service games are going to be rolling out their Halloween events, and Apex Legends has already unveiled theirs. Respawn and Respawn Vancouver have cooked up a full month of "Fight or Fright" content, including multiple limited-time modes, some of which are played on a new “After Dark” version of Olympus, and, of course, plenty of new Halloween-y skins. You can check out a trailer for the Fright or Flight event, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Titanfall 2 Maps Found in Apex Legends, Hinting at a Revival of Some Sort for the Series

Need to know more? Here’s a bit more official info regarding the Fight or Fright event

Limited-Time Modes Schedule

  • October 4th to October 11th
  • Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark map
  • October 11th to October 18th
  • Gun Run on Estates After Dark, Skulltown, and Fragment East
  • October 18th to October 25th
  • Control on Lava Siphon, Barometer, and Labs After Dark
  • October 25th to November 1st
  • Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark

Shadow Royale Debuts On Olympus After Dark

"Shadow Royale returns this season. Take a trip in this terrifying twist of Trios, where any killed Legend respawns in SHADOW FORM. Shadows can run on walls, double jump, revive allies, and deliver extra melee damage. Other Shadows fall with one punch, and their living teammates aren't far behind. Shadows, both friends and foes, endlessly spawn until their entire squad is eliminated. This time around, Revenant haunts a new realm for your nightmares. A blood moon hangs over the city in the sky. Walk through the dark streets, Fight in the Fright Night arena, and banish legends to the shadow realm in Olympus After Dark."

Control Mode Updates

Related StoryNathan Birch
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Targeting both Series Vets and Newcomers, New Protagonist Likely
  • New MRB Timed Event ( Get the MRB and deploy it to create a temporary spawn point for your team).
  • Updated Timed Event order to have the Bonus Capture event be the 3rd event to trigger, it now also rewards twice as much score as before ( old: 100 score, new: 200 score).
  • Can now Ping Zones from the Spawn Screen.
  • For Controller Players, the game will automatically place the cursor on the best spawn point when they get put into the Spawn Screen.
  • Players automatically pick up ordnance if they walk near it.
  • Players can now emote on the Intro Podium screen.
  • The Hammond Labs map now takes place on Olympus After Dark.
  • Updates to Weapon Loadouts ( loadout compositions).
  • Updates to weapons in Weapon Loadouts to have the same attachments available to them at the same tiers as BR ( except for scopes).
  • In the spirit of Olympus After Dark; weapons that support Threat Scopes/Sights have them as an option in the optic selection menu in the Loadout Selection Menu.
  • Disabled pings for healing items.
  • Updates to spawn logic that should fix some rare spawn issues ( like being taken to the Spawn Screen with no points to select).
  • Spawn system tuning to further try to prevent issues where players spawn in sight or too close to enemies.

Apex Legends can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch. The Fight or Fright event will run from October 4 to November 1.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order