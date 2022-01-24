Apex Legends “Defiance” Season and Mad Maggie Teased, Characters to be Given Away Free

Apex Legends’ next season, entitled “Defiance,” will drop early next month, and Respawn Entertainment/Respawn Vancouver have revealed early details about what players can expect. This season’s new Legend is Mad Maggie – essentially a female version of Mad Max – a badass rebel fighting for her planet Salvo. For her, fighting in the Apex Games is actually supposed to be her death sentence. You can check out a quick animated short featuring Mad Maggie, below.

In addition to Mad Maggie, it seems Defiance will also offer an update to the Olympus map, a new limited-time mode, and more. Get early details, below.

New Legend: Mad Maggie - For all her crimes, Mad Maggie's been condemned to fight to the death in the Games. But just who's being punished here?

- For all her crimes, Mad Maggie's been condemned to fight to the death in the Games. But just who's being punished here? New LTM: Control - For the first 3 weeks of Defiance, see whether you can handle the madness in the new Control mode. Select your loadout and drop in to a 9v9 experience where teams battle to hold control points with infinite respawn.

- For the first 3 weeks of Defiance, see whether you can handle the madness in the new Control mode. Select your loadout and drop in to a 9v9 experience where teams battle to hold control points with infinite respawn. A New View From Olympus - Something's different about the floating city...but what?

February marks the 3-year anniversary of Apex Legends, and to celebrate, Respawn is offering three Legends you previously had to pay for (Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie) just for logging in. You can check out the schedule, below.

Week 1 (February 8 - February 15) Feel the speed in Week 1 by permanently unlocking Octane plus Three Thematic Packs. Week 2 (February 15 - February 22) Get charged in Week 2 by permanently unlocking Wattson Character plus three Thematic Packs. Week 3 (February 22 - March 1) Take to the skies in Week 3 by permanently unlocking Valkyrie plus three Thematic Packs and one Legendary Pack.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, and is playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The Defiance Season kicks off on February 4.