Antonline Offers Pre-Orders on Intel Alder Lake-K CPUs Starting at $319.99 US

Antonline has begun taking preorders (while supplies last) for Intel's newest Alder Lake-K 12th Gen Core processors on their website. Antonline has come through in the past when looking for GPUs (with their continuous GPU bundles by EVGA) and other hard-to-find devices that are constantly becoming in short supply as the months continue on.

We have showcased some of Antonline's deals before, and with reliable service, fast delivery times, and high ratings from customers, they are definitely a great choice to pre-order the new Intel CPUs that are launching on November 4th.

The Intel Alder Lake Desktop CPUs will feature support on the brand new 600-series platform which would include the Z690 motherboards. The motherboard will carry the LGA 1700 socket which is designed around Alder Lake and future generation CPUs. It also looks like only the flagship Z690 motherboards will be able to support DDR5 memory with native speeds of up to 4800 MHz whereas cheaper motherboards are based on mainstream & budget-tier chipsets (H670, B650, H610) will retain DDR4-3200 support. In addition to that, Intel Alder Lake CPUs will feature 16 PCIe Gen 5.0 (discrete graphics) and 4 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes. The chipset will offer 12 Gen 4 and 16 Gen 3 lanes.

To purchase your Intel Core Alder Lake-K CPU from Antonine, follow the links below and preorder yours today for the November 4, 2021 release.

Intel Core i9-12900K 16 Core / 24 Thread Desktop CPU

The Intel Core i9-12900K will be the flagship chip in the 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU lineup. It will feature 8 Golden Cove cores and 8 Gracemont cores for a total of 16 cores (8+8) and 24 threads (16+8). The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.3 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 5.0 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.90 GHz across 1-4 cores and up to 3.7 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 30 MB of L3 cache and TDP values are maintained at 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2). Antonline has the chip listed for $649.99.

















Intel Core i7-12700K 12 Core / 20 Thread Desktop CPU

Moving over to the Core i7, Intel will offer 8 Golden Cove cores but cut down the Gracemont cores to 4. This will result in a total of 12 cores (8+4) and 20 threads (16+4). The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 5.0 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 4.7 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.8 GHz across 1-4 cores & up to 3.6 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 25 MB of L3 cache and TDP values are maintained at 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2). Antonline has the chip listed for $459.99.

















Intel Core i5-12600K 10 Core / 16 Thread Desktop CPU

Lastly, we have the Intel Core i5-12600K which will be the entry-level unlocked chip within the line. The CPU will carry 6 Golden Cove and 4 Gracemont cores for a total of 10 cores (6+4) & 16 threads (12+4). The P-cores (Golden Cove) will operate at a maximum boost frequency of up to 4.9 GHz with 1-2 active cores and 4.5 GHz with all-cores active while the E-cores (Gracemont) will operate at 3.6 GHz across 1-4 cores & up to 3.4 GHz when all cores are loaded. The CPU will feature 20 MB of L3 cache and TDP values are maintained at 125W (PL1) and 228W (PL2). Antonline has the chip listed for $319.99.

















Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Rumored"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.3 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz (All Core) TBA TBA 30 MB 65W ~200W $509 US Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / 4.9 GHz TBA TBA TBA 30 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W 190W $429 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 4.9 GHz 4.6 GHz (All Core) TBA TBA 25 MB 65W ~200W $359 US Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 TBA / 4.7 GHz TBA TBA TBA 25 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W 150W $279 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.7 / 4.8 GHz 4.4GHz (All Core) TBA TBA 18 MB 65W ~200W $249 US Core i5-12600T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.6 GHz TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.4 GHz TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 TBA TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 65W ~200W $203 US Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA TBA TBA 18 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12200T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.2 GHz TBA TBA TBA 12 MB 35W TBA TBA Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 TBA / 4.1 GHz TBA TBA TBA 12 MB 35W TBA TBA