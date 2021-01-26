Animal Crossing Unleashes Carnival in February, Hello Kitty and Mario Crossovers Coming

The next big update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been revealed, and it seems Nintendo is planning to heat up February. While most of us in the Northern Hemisphere will still be shoveling snow, Animal Crossing will be celebrating Carnival (or “Festivale” in AC world), with the feathery dancer Pavé visiting the island. You can check out a video overview of the February update, below.

Here’s a bit more detail regarding what’s coming in February:

Festivale Event – Feel the heat with the colorful Festivale event filled with dancing and flying feathers! On Feb. 15, Dancer Pavé will arrive to your island’s plaza to usher in some confetti and carnival spirit. On the day of the event you can capture colorful feathers floating on your island with your net and trade them to Pavé to receive a passionate dance number in return. Rainbow feathers seem to be an especially rare sight, so be sure to catch them and trade them with Pavé. Invite friends over to your island or visit theirs to partake in the festivities together.

New Reactions – If you want to express your excitement for Festivale, you'll now have a range of new Reactions to choose from. The Viva Festival Reaction Set can be purchased with in-game Bells from the shelf at Nook's Cranny for a limited time and includes Feelin' It, Let's Go, Viva and Confetti.

New Clothing – Starting Feb. 1, Festivale clothing will be available at the Able Sisters shop for a limited time. Now you can get your Festivale groove on in style with these fashionable looks!

Seasonal Items – Make sure to keep an eye out for seasonal items at the Nook Stop in Resident Services and through Nook Shopping. Celebrate the sentimental season with chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets, which will be available for purchase beginning Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 14. There will also be other items related to Groundhog Day and Big Game Celebration available for certain periods during January and February!

Nintendo has also revealed they’ll be releasing a series of Hello-Kitty-themed amiibo cards, which will unlock new villagers and themed items. The cards will be available exclusively at Target in the U.S. Nintendo has also heavily hinted their next big update in March will be Mario themed.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch. The February “Festivale” update drops on January 28 and the new amiibo cards should be in stores on March 26.