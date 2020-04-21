Animal Crossing: New Horizons April Update Adds Museum Expansion, Four New Events, More

Nintendo has revealed the contents of Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s April update, and it’s a big one! The update will add a couple new shops -- Jolly Redd's Treasure Trawler, which will sell you a variety of (possibly counterfeit) art, and Leif’s Garden Shop, which will sell you various bushes and flowers to spruce up your island. Of course, with art being reintroduced to Animal Crossing, Blathers is expanding the Museum to display your favorite pieces. You can check out all the new features coming in the trailer, below.

In addition to the new shops, the new update adds a variety of events which will kick off over the next month-or-so. Here’s Nintendo’s official descriptions of the events:

Nature Day (April 23 to May 4) – During the Nature Day period, special Nook Miles challenges will be available that focus on nature-inspired goals, such as planting trees and watering flowers.

(May 1 to 7) – In the first week of May, players can use a one-time May Day Ticket at the island airport to head out on a limited-time tour to an island that looks different than the usual mystery island tours. A special visitor who looks familiar might also be there…

(May 18 to 31) – To celebrate International Museum Day, players can take part in a Stamp Rally. After receiving a special stamp card, players can enjoy viewing fish, insects and fossils while collecting stamps at the various museum exhibits to earn an in-game reward.

(June 1 to 30) – During a nuptial-themed June, players can visit Harvey's island to meet the married couple Reese and Cyrus, as well as help arrange and take anniversary photos with them in the wedding-picture studio. Players will get wedding-themed items as a token of their gratitude.

Most of the new events seem a little more low-key than the Easter event, but they should also be less disruptive (those…damn…eggs). Also, come on, the Wedding event should allow players to get married – me and Shari definitely have a thing going!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch. The April update drops this Thursday.