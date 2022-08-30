Menu
Company

Android 14 Release Date Finally Indicated by Google

Furqan Shahid
Aug 30, 2022
Android 14 Release Date Finally Indicated by Google

It has only been a while since Android 13 officially came out and Google has now decided to update the text on its Android Beta Program page. The company now mentions how it will be continuing the rollout of Quarterly Platform Releases starting from September 2022. For those who do not know, these updates test the quarterly feature drops for supported Pixel phones through the Android Beta Program. However, the interesting part is that Google has actually mentioned when the Android 13 QPR period will end and pave way for the Android 14 beta.

With Stable Android 13 Concluded, Google Finally Gears Up for Android 13 QPR and Android 14 Beta

The changes made to the frequently asked section on Google's Android beta page states the following.

Related StoryFurqan Shahid
Logitech G Gaming Handheld Leaks – Google Play Store and Cloud Gaming Support Under The Hood
Android 13 QPR beta updates continue through March 2023 followed by Android 14 beta releases.

It is worth noting that Google previously mentioned that the Android 13 QPR is going to run until June 2023. However, this time around, Google has shortened the timeline and it has ensured that the company is not going to be running two Android beta programs at the same time. The updated text is an indication enough that the first Android 14 beta would most likely be available in April 2023, once Google concludes the Android 13 QPR.

The Android 14 timing does line up with the launch of the Android 13 beta that was released earlier this year in April, succeeding the developer preview builds that started showing up in February and March. So, it is safe to say that Google is confirming once again that it will be sticking to the same timeline

We currently do not have any solid information on Android 14, but considering how Android 13 is a minor upgrade over Android 12, it is safe to say that the next version could be a major one. We will keep you posted as we hear more.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order