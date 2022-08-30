Android 14 Release Date Finally Indicated by Google

It has only been a while since Android 13 officially came out and Google has now decided to update the text on its Android Beta Program page. The company now mentions how it will be continuing the rollout of Quarterly Platform Releases starting from September 2022. For those who do not know, these updates test the quarterly feature drops for supported Pixel phones through the Android Beta Program. However, the interesting part is that Google has actually mentioned when the Android 13 QPR period will end and pave way for the Android 14 beta.

With Stable Android 13 Concluded, Google Finally Gears Up for Android 13 QPR and Android 14 Beta

The changes made to the frequently asked section on Google's Android beta page states the following.

Android 13 QPR beta updates continue through March 2023 followed by Android 14 beta releases.