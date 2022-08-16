Menu
Company

Android 13 is Finally Available for All Supported Google Devices

Furqan Shahid
Aug 16, 2022
Android 13 is Finally Available for All Supported Google Devices

Everyone knows that Google has been testing Android 13 for some time now, and it started back in February when the company released the first developer preview of the update and now, the final update is finally rolling out to all the supported Pixel devices. Yes, I am indeed talking about the stable Android 13 update that you can go ahead and download for your device right away.

Google Surprises Everyone and Pushes Stable Android 13 to All Supported Pixel Phones

Google took to its blog and announced that the Pixel phones are getting the stable Android 13 update right now. The update is available to Pixel 4 and higher. All you have to do is go to the Settings > System > System update to check for the new update. It is also worth noting that Pixel owners enrolled in the Android beta program will need to opt-out of the program first.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
All Android Flagships in 2023 to Feature SoCs From TSMC, Hinting at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Dominance

If you are wondering about the other OEMs, then Google has mentioned that all the other companies should be getting the update later this year.

So, it is safe to say that at this moment, it is best to wait for the OEMs to come out with their own version of Android 13. Now, we already know that Samsung has launched the beta program, and so has OnePlus along with a few other companies. Needless to say, the end of the year does not sound like a bad idea.

It is also important to know that unlike Android 12, Android 13 is not a massive departure, to begin with. You do get a variety of features but there is no visual overhaul. Yes, the Material You customization is till there, as well as seamless QR code scanning, Bluetooth LE audio, and more. However, for the most part, the update acts as an incremental change rather than a major one.

Still, it is nice to see Google actually releasing the update this fast as we normally see major Android updates debuting sometime in October. So, Google is definitely ahead of schedule.

If you are curious to get started with the update, we will have a complete guide that will let you install Android 13 on your Pixel phone. Stay tuned for that.

Products mentioned in this post

Pixel 4
USD 272

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order