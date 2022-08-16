Android 13 is Finally Available for All Supported Google Devices

Everyone knows that Google has been testing Android 13 for some time now, and it started back in February when the company released the first developer preview of the update and now, the final update is finally rolling out to all the supported Pixel devices. Yes, I am indeed talking about the stable Android 13 update that you can go ahead and download for your device right away.

Google Surprises Everyone and Pushes Stable Android 13 to All Supported Pixel Phones

Google took to its blog and announced that the Pixel phones are getting the stable Android 13 update right now. The update is available to Pixel 4 and higher. All you have to do is go to the Settings > System > System update to check for the new update. It is also worth noting that Pixel owners enrolled in the Android beta program will need to opt-out of the program first.

If you are wondering about the other OEMs, then Google has mentioned that all the other companies should be getting the update later this year.

So, it is safe to say that at this moment, it is best to wait for the OEMs to come out with their own version of Android 13. Now, we already know that Samsung has launched the beta program, and so has OnePlus along with a few other companies. Needless to say, the end of the year does not sound like a bad idea.

It is also important to know that unlike Android 12, Android 13 is not a massive departure, to begin with. You do get a variety of features but there is no visual overhaul. Yes, the Material You customization is till there, as well as seamless QR code scanning, Bluetooth LE audio, and more. However, for the most part, the update acts as an incremental change rather than a major one.

Still, it is nice to see Google actually releasing the update this fast as we normally see major Android updates debuting sometime in October. So, Google is definitely ahead of schedule.

If you are curious to get started with the update, we will have a complete guide that will let you install Android 13 on your Pixel phone. Stay tuned for that.