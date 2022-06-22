Android 13 Beta Program for Galaxy S22 to Open Soon

There is good news for the Galaxy S22 users and that is that the One UI 5.0-based Android 13 beta program could open soon. The news comes from the point where Samsung was spotted working on Android 13 beta firmware for the Galaxy S22 phones in South Korea, this is safe enough to assume that the beta firmware should be coming soon for the devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Users Won't Have to Wait a Long Time for Android 13

The Galaxy S22 Android 13 beta firmware reportedly has the firmware version S906NKSU2ZVF6. It is currently running on the Korean version of the device, but as soon as the beta program goes live, the update should be available in a lot more regions.

It is worth noting that Samsung has not joined Google's Android 13 beta program just yet as the company is going to develop the Android 13 around One UI 5.0 and this means that the development schedule will be different.

There is a high chance that the beta program finally opens sometime in July next month, considering how we are almost at the end of June.

For anyone who has been looking forward to the update, we are going to keep you updated as soon as possible. The moment Samsung opens the beta program for Galaxy S22 devices, you will be the first one to know.

Are you looking forward to the next iteration of Android on your Galaxy S22? Let us know which feature you are most looking forward to in the comments below.