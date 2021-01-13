AMD has announced that they are bringing the Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs and WRX80 finally to the consumer segment. The Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs launched last month but were exclusive to Lenovo however that changes today with the top 3 CPUs and 3 brand new motherboards based on the WRX80 chipset accompanying the launch.

AMD Brings Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs & WRX80 Chipset To The Consumer Segment - Available With Up To 64 Cores, 128 PCIe Gen 4 Lanes & 8-Channel DDR4 Memory

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000 CPUs are designed for workstation users. As part of today's launch portfolio, AMD and its partners will be introducing several workstations with a variety of the Ryzen Threadripper Pro configurations. The Ryzen Threadripper Pro family is directly pitted against Intel's Xeon-W lineup in the workstation segment with AMD's lineup offering more than double the number of cores/threads, double the PCIe lanes, and 8-channel memory support.

AMD Demos 3rd Gen EPYC Milan 32 Core CPUs, Up To 68% Faster Than Comparable Intel Xeon Gold Platform







AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO-based workstations offer a new level of connectivity and bandwidth.

The first pro workstation to support PCIe Gen 4, unlocking the full potential of next-graphics and storage.

128 PCIe Gen4 lanes with up to 2.5x the bandwidth compared to a competing dual-processor system

Industry-leading memory bandwidth with 8 channel ECC RDIMM, LRDIMM, and UDIMM DDR4-3200 memory support

2TB memory support – Up to double the capacity vs the competition

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Series Lineup:

CPU Name CPU Cores CPU Thread Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache / PCIe Lanes TDP Memory Support Price Announcement AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX 64 Core 128 Thread 2.7 GHz 4.2 GHz 256 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX 32 Core 64 Thread 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz 128 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3955WX 16 Core 32 Thread 3.9 GHz 4.3 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3945WX 12 Core 24 Thread 4.0 GHz 4.3 GHz 64 MB / 128 PCIe Gen 4 280W 8-Channel DDR4 (2 TB) TBD 14th July 2020

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX 64 Core CPU

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3995WX is the flagship part of the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 CPU family. It features 64 cores and 128 threads. The chip includes 288 MB of total cache. The clocks are maintained at 2.7 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost while the TDP is set at 280W.

Unlike the regular CPU variants, the PRO series would offer better-sustained clocks at 280W versus the enthusiast chips which are designed to offer max clock capabilities within the given TDP. Other features of the chip will include 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes compared to 64 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes on the standard lineup and the most sought-after feature would be its 8-channel ECC support which will allow up to 2 TB max capacity (UDIMM, RDIMM, LRDIMM).

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX 32 Core CPU

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3975WX 32 Core CPU would feature 32 cores and 64 threads. It will come with 144 MB of total cache, 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, and a 280W TDP. All Ryzen Threadripper PRO series CPUs retain 8-channel DDR4 memory support and 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes. It's the core config that's different on each part. The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3975WX will operate at 3.5 GHz base and 4.2 GHz boost clocks. The chip feature 38.5 MB of cache versus 288 MB

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX 16 Core CPU

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3955WX would feature 16 cores and 32 threads. It will come with 72 MB of total cache, 128 PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes, and a 280W TDP. The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3955WX will operate at a 3.9 GHz base and 4.3 GHz boost clocks. It is interesting that AMD is going down all the way to 16 and 12 core parts for its PRO series while the Ryzen Threadripper family goes down to 24 cores.





AMD WRX80 Chipset Motherboards From SuperO, ASUS & Gigabyte

AMD's workstation partners which include Supermicro, ASUS & Gigabyte have also announced their respective WRX80 motherboards which consumers can buy. These motherboards are the ultimate workstation solution, offering insane amounts of I/O and connectivity. Let's start with specifications and in-depth details of these motherboards.

ASUS WRX80 PRO WS SAGE SE Motherboard

the ASUS's WRX80 PRO WS SAGE SE features the massive SP3 socket which houses 4096 LGA pins and supports only the Ryzen Threadripper Pro series processors from AMD. Surrounding the socket are eight DIMM slots that can support up to 1 TB of DDR4 memory with speeds of up to 3200 MHz RDIMM/LDIMM. Some highlighted features of the motherboard include:

AMD sWRX8 socket: Ready for AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Series Processors

Ready for AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO Series Processors Ultrafast connectivity: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port, 10 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 3 x M.2 PCIe 4.0, HYPER M.2 x16 Gen 4 card and Inte® X550-AT2 dual 10Gb Ethernet

USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port, 10 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 3 x M.2 PCIe 4.0, HYPER M.2 x16 Gen 4 card and Inte® X550-AT2 dual 10Gb Ethernet ASMB9-iKVM remote management: BMC chip to provide intelligence for its IPMI architecture for out-of-band management to enhance hardware-level control for improved IT efficiency

BMC chip to provide intelligence for its IPMI architecture for out-of-band management to enhance hardware-level control for improved IT efficiency Powerful performance: 16 power stages, multi-GPU support, and R-DIMM memory support

16 power stages, multi-GPU support, and R-DIMM memory support Trusted stability: Tested for 24/7 dependability, validated for solid compatibility, and equipped with SafeSlot for ultimate security

Unlike Gigabyte, ASUS has made use of larger aluminum heatsinks that cover the power delivery system. The M.2 slots are also covered by full-length heatsinks while the PCH features active fan cooling. The mesh plate over the PCH heatsink looks great and you can see the fan placement under it. There is also a similar mesh plating over the heatsink next to the rear panel I/O. You can also see an active fan cooling solution implemented here and the mesh grill hides it perfectly and also doesn't interfere with the airflow.













As for power, the ASUS WRX80 PRO motherboard features three 8-pin, the standard 24-pin ATX connector, and also carries two auxiliary 6-pin plugs to power the PCIe lanes. The motherboard has a total of 7 PCIe 4 slots, all full-length and all complemented by metal shielding around them. Storage options come in the form of 8 SATA III ports, two U.2 ports, and dual M.2 slots. There's an impressive array of IO on the motherboard. Just internally, we can see several front panel USB 3.2 and USB 3.0 headers. The motherboard also has power on/off and reset buttons along with a high-end audio subsystem on its own isolated PCB area.

Gigabyte WRX80 SU8 Motherboard

The Gigabyte WRX80 SU8 isn't just an ordinary design and that is apparent from its CEB Form Factor. The SP3 socket on the motherboard is inverted horizontally rather than the traditional vertical position. The board carries a 10+3 phase power design, one which is powered up by dual 8-pin connectors & a 24-pin ATX connector. There are four DDR4 DIMM channels on each side of the socket and the board is listed to support 8-channel DDR4 memory with capacities of up to 1 TB. The max speeds supported by the board are 3200 MHz (RDIMM/LDIMM).

Both the WRX80 chipset, the VRMs, and the 10G Ethernet controller are cooled off by their own set of heatsinks. The WRX80 chipset is additionally equipped with an active cooling solution. Expansion on the board includes a total of 7 PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, all of which should be running at x16 link since the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs offer up to 128 PCIe Gen 4 lanes.

There are also four SATA ports and two M.2 ports. Internal USB ports include four USB 3.1 front panel headers. As for rear I/O, the motherboard carries dual 10GbE and dual 1GbE LAN ports, a range of USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, DisplayPort/VGA/DVI outputs, and a 7.1 channel audio hack with AMP-UP audio technology. The board will support AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs with up to 64 cores and 280W TDPs such as the 3995WX. Additionally, you will find some cool accessories with the board too such as a Thunderbolt Add-in card and an M.2 expansion card. There's no word on the pricing or release date of the Gigabyte WRX80 SU8 motherboard but we expect it in the market in early 2021.

Supermicro SuperO M12SWA-TF WRX80 Motherboard

The Supermicro SuperO M12SWA-TF is another WRX80 motherboard that comes with the CEB form factor. The motherboard features the SP3 socket and eight DDR4 DIMM slots which can support up to 1 TB of DDR4 memory. The motherboard carries an 18 phase power delivery and features dual 8 pin connectors to boot.





Expansion slots include a total of six PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 slots, four full-length M.2 slots (Gen 4.0), & storage options include four SATA III ports and two U.2 ports. The motherboard has an active-fan solution over the WRX80 chipset. The motherboard can support 2 triple-wide, 4 dual-width, and 6 standard graphics cards. I/O on the board includes a 10Gb Aquantia LAN, 1 GB Intel LAN, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, 5 USB 3.2 Gen 2, 5 USB 3.2 Gen 1 and 2 USB 2.0 ports. Additional connectors include up to 10 4-pin fan headers, a Realtek ALC4050H + ALC1220 7.1 channel HD audio jack.

Supermicro AS -5014A-TT Lenovo P620 CPU Supports up to 64 Core, TDP 280W Supports up to 64 Core, TDP 280W Memory 8 DIMM slots, supports up to 2TB DDR4 3200 8 DIMM slots, supports up to 512GB DDR4 3200 Storage up to 4 M.2 PCIe Gen 4 drives up to 2 M.2 PCIe Gen 4 Network 10G + 1G 10G only GPU Support Up to 4 double-width GPUs Up to 2 double-width GPUs or 4 single-width Remote management Server level remote management via IPMI AMD PRO Manageability Cooling Support optional water cooling No water cooling support Power 2000W Platinum 1000W Platinum

In addition to the motherboard, Supermicro has asl announced its AS-5014A-TT workstation which features the same motherboard along with a 2000W Platinum PSU and support for water cooling (optional). Some highlighted features include:

Expandability: 6 PCIe 4.0 slots; 4 M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 and 2 U.2 ports

Remote Management: Server-level IPMI with AST2600

Cooling: Supports up to 7x 120mm fans, or 2x 360mm closed-loop liquid cooling kit. We will have a 360mm closed-loop liquid cooling for the CPU as an optional purchase.

Supporting up to 4 double-width GPUs (active)

Up to 4 M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 in RAID 0, 1, 5 and 10

Up to 2 U.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 in RAID 0, 1

Up to 2TB DDR4-3200 memory in 8 channels.

Onboard 10Gb and 1Gb LAN ports

AMD has announced the availability of the Ryzen Threadripper Pro CPUs & the brand new WRX80 motherboards are expected in March 2021 and will be sold directly through participating retailers, e-tailers, and system integrators.