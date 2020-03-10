Micro Center has provided a discount for the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, and this discount makes this 12-core, 24-thread CPU priced at just $399. This deal is sadly only available for in-store pick-ups only. Hence, the catch is that you'll have to live near a Micro Center, which has a total of 25 locations across the U.S. Micro Center also offers an additional $20 off if you purchase the 3900X with "a compatible, eligible motherboard."

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 12 Core and 24 Thread Desktop CPU is Currently On Sale For Less Than $400 US

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPU comes with 12 Zen 2 cores and 24 threads, and this processor offers a base clock of 3.8 GHz. This fantastic processor offers a boost clock of 4.6 GHz on its best cores. This processor provides a very large 70 MB memory on-chip to boost game performance, this makes this processor perfect for gaming or game streaming.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor is not only utilizing the newer Zen 2 microarchitecture, but this processor also uses the 7 nm process node. In terms of raw performance, this means that this processor offers much higher gaming/video editing. This processor also provides support for PCIe 4.0, which delivers double the graphics and storage bandwidth when compared to PCIe 3.0, to utilize the PCIe 4.0 support this processor offers, this processor needs to be installed in a motherboard that has PCIe 4.0 slots included.

One major downside of the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X is the TDP or Thermal Design Power, which is higher when compared to Intel's Core i9 9900K. This higher TDP means that if you are planning to use a 3rd party cooler, then users should double-check that their CPU cooler can efficiently cool this processor.

The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X has been thoroughly benchmarked, and according to PCGamesN.com, the Ryzen 9 3900X scores higher when compared to either the Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel's Core i9 9900K. The Ryzen 9 3900X, which costs just $399 on Micro Center, is substantially cheaper when compared to the Core i9 9900K, which is currently priced at $549.99 on Newegg.com. When you buy this processor from Micro Center, this processor will come with the AMD's Wraith Prism Cooler, and this CPU cooler offers extreme cooling while having color-controlled LED lighting with support for Razer Chroma.