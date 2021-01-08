AMD continues its dominating spree in the german DIY & retail segment with its Ryzen 5000 'Zen 3' & Ryzen 3000 'Zen 2' Desktop CPUs as the latest numbers from MindFactory have revealed. The latest numbers from the month of December, as compiled by Redditor, Ingebor, show that AMD CPUs sold a record high at the German retailer, selling almost 40,000 CPUs compared to Intel's desktop offerings.

AMD Demolishes All Records at Germany's Largest Retailer, Ryzen 5000 & Ryzen 3000 CPU Sales Go Past 35,000 For A Combined Revenue of Almost 12 Million Euros

Well if you were thinking that AMD's Ryzen CPU sales couldn't get any better then you were wrong. Finishing 2020, MindFactory reported that it had sold over 35,000 AMD Ryzen Desktop CPUs, the bulk of which include the Ryzen 5000 'Zen 3' and Ryzen 3000 'Zen 2' parts.

AMD continues to be the brand of choice in the German market as its Ryzen 5000 CPUs based on the Zen 3 architecture and Ryzen 3000 CPUs based on the Zen 2 architecture sold over 35,000 units. This is 83% of the total share for the number of CPUs sold in December while Intel which barely sold over 5000 of its 10th Gen and 9th Gen Core CPUs managed to grab a 17% share.

The revenue split was also similar at 86% and 14% between AMD and Intel due to AMD's increased sales. The month also reported the best revenue figures coming from AMD CPUs which accounts for a total of 12 Million Euros while Intel CPUs managed just slightly below 2 Million Euros.

Coming to the CPU statistics, AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPUs accounted for 54% of the total CPUs sold whereas Ryzen 5000 CPUs shipped 26% units of the total sales figures. Ryzen 2000 and Ryzen 3000G CPUs also managed a cumulative sales of 18%. It looks like people are still interested in the Ryzen 3000 CPUs due to their fantastic value to performance proposition compared to the new Ryzen 5000 series lineup.

The Ryzen 3000 CPUs have been available at discounted prices for a while now and the holiday deals have made things even better for consumers. The Ryzen 5000 CPUs meanwhile did retain strong sales over the competition but ultimately, the lower stock had an impact on their sales figures.

Per CPU results show that the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X has started to gain more traction & has now surpassed the Ryzen 5 3600 in terms of total sales. The Ryzen 7 3700X however remains a top seller due to its fantastic value for the 8 core and 16 thread design. The Ryzen 5 3600 still retains itself in the top 3 positions as far as AMD Ryzen CPUs are concerned. The Ryzen 9 5950X & Ryzen 5900X also picked up in sales due to slightly better availability. Talking in terms of numbers, the Ryzen 7 3700X sold almost 5000 units, the Ryzen 5 5600X sold around 4500 units while the Ryzen 5 3600 sold around 4300 units.





Intel on the other hand still has a ton of older SKUs being picked up by users and neither the Core i9-10900K nor the Core i7-10700K is a challenge for the Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen 9 5900X in terms of overall volumes sold. The Core i7-10700K was only able to ship 1050 units while the Core i9-10850K managed to sell 550 units which is much less than half the amount that the Ryzen 9 5950X sold (1320 units). AMD keeps on scoring win after win and one could only imagine how much worse of a situation it would've been for Intel if there was no supply shortage affecting the top-end parts.