AMD X670E, X670, B650 Chipsets For Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ CPUs Reportedly Being Unveiled at Computex 2022
Website TechPowerUp contends that the unreleased, but upcoming AMD X670, X670E, and B650 chipsets for Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs will be revealed at Computex 2022, next week.
AMD X670E, X670, B650 Chipsets To Be Detailed Next Week at Computex 2022, Next-Gen AM5 Platform For Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs
Further claims made by the website include that the X670 series will offer a high-tier X670E (E for Extreme) chipset that will provide PCIe Express Gen 5.0 support that will aid both storage & GPUs. The X670 standard chipset is planned to support both PCIe Gen 4.0 and PCIe Gen 5.0 support but that would be a vendor-specific decision while the X670E chipset will have mandatory PCIe Gen 5.0 support for both devices. All new chips will require the more recent DDR5 memory, which is costly at the moment.
We can now tell you that the X670E will be a special SKU where the E stands for Extreme. Based on the information we’ve managed to source, it doesn’t seem to differ from the X670 chipset in terms of functionality or features. However, all X670E motherboards must offer PCIe 5.0 connectivity to both the GPU and the M.2 NVMe SSD slot or possibly slots, whereas X670 based motherboards can use PCIe 4.0 instead […]
— the now missing TechPowerUP post
Similar rumors are floating in tech media circles. It adds a little more validity to the claim, but questions about TechPowerUp's post are now arising. The website has pulled the story as well as on their Twitter page. Our editor, Hassan Mujtaba, was also able to confirm a similar report earlier this week which comes from sources close to AMD.
X670 / X670E = Computex 2022 😏
— Hassan Mujtaba (@hms1193) May 17, 2022
The unreleased but planned AMD X670 chipset will offer dual Promontory 21 chipsets made by ASMedia, which was confirmed in a story on rival Tom's Hardware over a month ago. The overall consensus will be that users will be expected to pay a high price for the following three available chipsets, especially with the high costs of utilizing DDR5 memory currently. We will update this story as more information develops.
AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:
|AMD CPU Family
|Codename
|Processor Process
|Processors Cores/Threads (Max)
|TDPs
|Platform
|Platform Chipset
|Memory Support
|PCIe Support
|Launch
|Ryzen 1000
|Summit Ridge
|14nm (Zen 1)
|8/16
|95W
|AM4
|300-Series
|DDR4-2677
|Gen 3.0
|2017
|Ryzen 2000
|Pinnacle Ridge
|12nm (Zen +)
|8/16
|105W
|AM4
|400-Series
|DDR4-2933
|Gen 3.0
|2018
|Ryzen 3000
|Matisse
|7nm (Zen 2)
|16/32
|105W
|AM4
|500-Series
|DDR4-3200
|Gen 4.0
|2019
|Ryzen 5000
|Vermeer
|7nm (Zen 3)
|16/32
|105W
|AM4
|500-Series
|DDR4-3200
|Gen 4.0
|2020
|Ryzen 5000 3D
|Warhol?
|7nm (Zen 3D)
|8/16
|105W
|AM4
|500-Series
|DDR4-3200
|Gen 4.0
|2022
|Ryzen 7000
|Raphael
|5nm (Zen 4)
|16/32?
|105-170W
|AM5
|600-Series
|DDR5-5200/5600?
|Gen 5.0
|2022
|Ryzen 7000 3D
|Raphael
|5nm (Zen 4)
|16/32?
|105-170W
|AM5
|600-Series
|DDR5-5200/5600?
|Gen 5.0
|2023
|Ryzen 8000
|Granite Ridge
|3nm (Zen 5)?
|TBA
|TBA
|AM5
|700-Series?
|DDR5-5600+
|Gen 5.0
|2024-2025?
