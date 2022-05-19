AMD X670E, X670, B650 Chipsets For Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ CPUs Reportedly Being Unveiled at Computex 2022

Website TechPowerUp contends that the unreleased, but upcoming AMD X670, X670E, and B650 chipsets for Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs will be revealed at Computex 2022, next week.

Further claims made by the website include that the X670 series will offer a high-tier X670E (E for Extreme) chipset that will provide PCIe Express Gen 5.0 support that will aid both storage & GPUs. The X670 standard chipset is planned to support both PCIe Gen 4.0 and PCIe Gen 5.0 support but that would be a vendor-specific decision while the X670E chipset will have mandatory PCIe Gen 5.0 support for both devices. All new chips will require the more recent DDR5 memory, which is costly at the moment.

We can now tell you that the X670E will be a special SKU where the E stands for Extreme. Based on the information we’ve managed to source, it doesn’t seem to differ from the X670 chipset in terms of functionality or features. However, all X670E motherboards must offer PCIe 5.0 connectivity to both the GPU and the M.2 NVMe SSD slot or possibly slots, whereas X670 based motherboards can use PCIe 4.0 instead […] — the now missing TechPowerUP post

Similar rumors are floating in tech media circles. It adds a little more validity to the claim, but questions about TechPowerUp's post are now arising. The website has pulled the story as well as on their Twitter page. Our editor, Hassan Mujtaba, was also able to confirm a similar report earlier this week which comes from sources close to AMD.

X670 / X670E = Computex 2022 😏 — Hassan Mujtaba (@hms1193) May 17, 2022

The unreleased but planned AMD X670 chipset will offer dual Promontory 21 chipsets made by ASMedia, which was confirmed in a story on rival Tom's Hardware over a month ago. The overall consensus will be that users will be expected to pay a high price for the following three available chipsets, especially with the high costs of utilizing DDR5 memory currently. We will update this story as more information develops.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 5000 3D Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200/5600? Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 3D Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200/5600? Gen 5.0 2023 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5600+ Gen 5.0 2024-2025?

News Source: Videocardz