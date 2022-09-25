Menu
Company

AMD Share Price Target Slashed To Below $100 By Optimistic Morgan Stanley

Ramish Zafar
Sep 25, 2022, 01:53 PM EDT
AMD chief and board chair Dr. Lisa Su. Image: Lisa Su/Twitter

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD)'s share price was downgraded by the investment bank Morgan Stanley on Friday. AMD has been the darling of the financial world of late, as the company has been able to post back to back quarterly revenue growth at a time when its larger rivals are dealing with significant macroeconomic headwinds. However, doing so again might prove to be difficult in the future believe analysts at Morgan Stanley, as they fear that a correction in the semiconductor space will prove to be painful for the technology firms. Subsequently, the bank reduced AMD's share price target to $95 from $102.

AMD Estimates Still Higher Than What They Were At Start Of The Year Assures Morgan Stanley

The note, which was focused on the broader semiconductor sector, saw chip stocks come tumbling down in a market that is already shaken by the strong interest rate hikes underway. Its theme was a broader correction in the semiconductor sector, which has been facing a significant misbalance between demand and supply. The turmoil began during the coronavirus pandemic as consumer demand for electronics grew and companies were caught off guard.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AYANEO 2 & GEEK Handheld Gaming Consoles Launching In December: AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU & Starting at $949 / 1549 US

As is the case in such scenarios, the companies naturally increased their orders at the chipmakers, which then increased production. However, by the time the products made it to the firms' inventories, demand had started to abate and concerns grew about whether the levels of inventory currently in stock will be absorbed by the market.

Talks of a correction started to surface late last year, and now, Morgan Stanley believes that while some industry segments are already witnessing a correction, the broader industry will not feel its effects until 2023. They add that demand problems are surfacing in the personal computing and console gaming market, but some Asian countries are still seeing negative demand.

TSMC-CEO-DR-C-C-WEI
TSMC's chief executive officer Dr. C.C. Wei has assured industry watchers several times that demand has not dropped for his company's products. Image: TSMC

Narrowing down on AMD, Morgan Stanley notes, as quoted by The Fly, that:

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore lowered the firm's price target on AMD (AMD) to $95 from $102 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. He continues to see a broad-based, pervasive inventory correction hitting the semiconductor industry, but one that is taking a long-time to play out, so Moore thinks this quarter should "again be somewhat mixed" for the group. He is worried about AMD numbers, and has trimmed his estimates despite already being below consensus. However, valuation is "undemanding on our new numbers" and structurally the delay in Intel's (INTC) Sapphire Rapids - versus AMD's Genoa being on schedule - should continue to drive strong share gains, Moore tells investors.

The Morgan Stanley analysts remain confident in the demand for AMD's products, sharing that the company's Genoa product lineup is on schedule and will allow it to continue gaining market share from the larger Intel Corporation.

However, this did not stop the analysts from reducing both AMD's share price target and earnings per share (EPS) estimates. The share price target was cut to $95 from $102, and the EPS for the ongoing fiscal year 2022 by 5% to $4.02 per share from $4.24 per share. For the fiscal year 2023, the estimates were reduced by roughly 7% to $4.40 per share from $4.72 per share.

AMD's shares have faced a bloodbath on the stock market this year, due to no fault of the company. While year to date its share price has dropped by 55%, the share price of larger rivals such as Intel Corporation and NVIDIA Corporation has dropped by 48% and 59%, respectively. Both have suffered from a reduction in personal computing and graphics processing unit demand, with NVIDIA's latest quarterly results obliterated by the recent crash in cryptocurrency markets.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order