Menu
Company

AMD Set To Become TSMC’s Second Largest 5nm Customer Courtesy Of Ryzen 7000

Ramish Zafar
Aug 25, 2022

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) is set to become the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) second largest customer for the latter's 5nm technology products according to a fresh report from the Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. AMD and TSMC's partnership has let the former consistently gain market share from its larger rival Intel Corporation as it finds a reliable supply chain partner capable of timely shipping advanced products. Now, DigiTimes believes that AMD's upcoming products, some of which are slated for a launch later this month, will further increase its TSMC orders and allow it to become the Taiwanese company's largest customer after the Cupertino, California consumer electronics giant Apple, Inc.

AMD's Datacenter, Desktop And Notebook Processor Upgrades Will Make It One Of TSMC's Largest Customers

Today's report shares that AMD is set for a busy couple of months as it looks to upgrade its product lineup across a variety of segments. The company sells processors for personal computing desktops, servers and datacenters and notebooks - and DigiTimes believes that all these areas are in for some upgrades.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X & Ryzen 5 7600X “Zen 4” CPUs Alleged Single-Core Performance Revealed, Ryzen 9 7950X Overclocking Rumors

The publication lays out that the first upgrade will come in the form of a desktop processor that will be introduced on August 30. AMD's senior vice president and general manager for Client Mr. Saeid Moshkelani confirmed in June this year that his company will launch the Ryzen 7000 series later this year. This lineup's central processing unit (CPU) cores will be manufactured with TSMCs  5nm process, while its input/output or cache components will use the slightly older 6nm process.

Ryzen 7000 will be followed by notebook processor upgrades, which will see Ryzen 7000's notebook and laptop processors launch in 2023. Dragon Range will be built on the 5nm node while Phoenix will use the more advanced 4nm process technology. According to DigiTimes, these chips will be introduced in the first half of next year.

Before the notebook chips however, Ryzen 7000's datacenter and cloud computing variant Genoa will be introduced in November according to DigiTimes. This processor will also be built with the 5nm node, and leaked benchmarks have suggested that it will feature at least a 12% performance uplift over its predecessor before the relevant software optimizations further improve performance.

Collectively, all of these processors will result in a massive order flow for TSMC, which in turn will ensure that AMD becomes the Taiwanese fab's second largest 5nm customer. The crown however still belongs to Apple, due to the large volume shipments of its largest and strongest product, the iPhone.

DigiTimes also reports that other processor upgrades will follow from TSMC next year, and as of now, the company is TSMC's largest customer for the 7nm process technology family. This is likely to be true as Apple moves fast with its product lineup, and is the first in the world to launch gadgets and devices with the latest processors from TSMC.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8-Core Zen 4 CPU Benchmark Leaked, 25% Faster Single & 26% Faster Multi-Threaded Performance Versus 5800X

AMD's fortunes have been on an uptick this year, even as its peers have stumbled. Both NVIDIA Corporation, which competes with the company in selling graphics processing units, and Intel Corporation which is its primary rival in the CPU space have reported massive drops in revenue precipitated by a weak macroeconomic environment. AMD, however, has reported record quarterly revenues, and the company's results for the current quarter will be interesting to watch once they come out.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order