1USmus's DRAM Calculator is a helpful tool for determining RAM overclocking figures to use in your system. The latest version 1.7.0 of the DRAM calculator now adds support for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000 CPUs. Simple RAM overclocking is possible by enabling the supporting kit's XMP profile but for more advanced overclocking, the 1USmus's DRAM Calculator is perfect for users old and new to overclocking.

Using the 1USmus's tool, you enter the details of your system, and the calculator will figure out which settings are the best for memory overclocking, and then this tool also implements the best configuration. This tool takes the majority of the guesswork out of overclocking whereas before, most overclockers had to make changes in steps. Stability tests are performed at the new speeds before ramming up the speeds again.

Even with utilizing this tool, all overclockers should still take all the necessary precautions, such as stability testing and being made aware that this overclocking may void your hardware's warranty.

For more specific details on the newest, it's best to look at the changelog below:

Added the functionality to read current memory timings for Zen 2 (AM4 CPU socket).

Added a memory bandwidth test (Read and Write).

Added an Inter-Core Latency test (AM4).

Improved the accuracy of the Random and Custom latency test.

Some changes in the suggested CAD_BUS settings. This could offer a significant improvement in stability for configurations with two or more RAM modules.

VDDG setting is now divided into 2 independent settings: VDDG IOD and VDDG CCD voltage (as in AGESA 1004B BIOSes).

"Compare timings" now works for Zen 2 (AM4).

Added support for 3000-series Threadripper CPUs (Castle Peak).

Minor user experience GUI changes.

Added support for Hynix DJR (a new CJR revision that has backward compatibility with classic CJR).

Minor bug fixes

For more specific information regarding this tool, go head over to Overclock.net, which has both the download link along with more details for the next version, which 1USmus has stated is planned to be available in Version 1.7.1.