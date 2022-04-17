AMD Ryzen Master Utility Adds Auto & Manual Curve Optimizer

AMD introduces the newest AMD Ryzen Master Utility build (2.9.0.2093) and offers support for the latest processors released in the last few months along with more recent models

Highlights of the newest release are as follows:

Adds support for Desktops utilizing Ryzen 5000 processors

Adds Memory Overclocking support for Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Adds support for Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000WX processors

Added Bug Reporting Tool for easy feedback and issue reporting

Introducing both Auto-Curve optimizer and Manual Curve optimizer for Ryzen 5000 processors and Ryzen PRO 5000WX processors

This build does require you to have a third-gen AMD Ryzen Desktop Processor installed onto an AMD X570 motherboard. Users are also required to run Windows 10 May 2019 Update or higher for the operating system. AMD does recommend uninstalling the previous version of Ryzen Master before installing the new build, but it is possible to be installed over the existing application.

There are known issues about specific features that are not currently visible or supported on Legacy processors, but issues that AMD fixed were all previous AMD Ryzen Master V2.8.x features.

About Ryzen Master Utility

All current and newer AMD Ryzen processors are overclocked capable from the manufacturing factory, allowing users to personalize their performance to each individual's preference. The AMD Ryzen Master utility allows users this access. Over time, AMD Ryzen Master has evolved to support an increasingly mixed set of processor devices and components, and the interface has become equally intricate. The company recognizes this need and has developed a “basic view” that delivers entry to the most crucial elements and telemetry. And, to make things more user-friendly, users can switch between both the “basic view” and the “advanced view” to ensure that they can find the features that work for them.