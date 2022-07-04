AMD Ryzen CPUs Sold More Than Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs Last Month, Continue To Retain Strong DIY Market Share Hold In Germany

The latest sales and revenue share of AMD's Ryzen & Intel Core CPUs from Germany's largest tech retailer, Mindfactory, have been published by Ingebor on Reddit.

Intel Alder Lake CPUs Boost Market Share Globally But AMD Ryzen CPUs Continue To Dominate The DIY Segment In Germany

Over the last couple of weeks, we have reported how the PC market is on a general decline due to rising inflation. Both AMD and Intel are expected to lose desktop revenue in the coming quarter but it looks like Germany's DIY segment remains a stronghold for AMD's Ryzen CPUs which continue to outsell Intel's latest and greatest Alder Lake CPUs.'

Intel Core & AMD Ryzen CPU Sales/Revenue Figures By Mindfactory (Credits: u/Ingebor):





Looking at the sale figures, Mindfactory reports that in June, 63% of the CPUs sold were from AMD and 37% were from Intel. AMD Ryzen CPUs amounted to over 7,500 units while Intel CPU sales hit almost 5,000 units. Of all the AMD CPUs, sold, the most popular CPUs were the Ryzen 5 5600X, the Ryzen 7 5800X, and the Ryzen 9 5950X. In fact, the Ryzen 9 5900X sold more than the mainstream Ryzen 5 5600G and the Ryzen 5 5500. This is mainly due to the discounted deals that the Zen 3 line up received given it's almost two years old now.

Intel, on the other hand, saw almost the entirety of its sales coming from the 12th Gen Alder Lake lineup. Intel's most popular CPUs were the Core i7-12700K, the Core i5-12400F, and the Core i5-12600K The revenue split was also the same with Mindfactory's 61% CPU revenue coming from AMD or over 2.5 Million Euros while Intel CPUs amounted to 39% or slightly above 1 Million Euros worth of sales. You can easily note the downward trend in the sales and revenue figures which is a recall to the declining PC market mentioned above.

Intel Core & AMD Ryzen CPU Per-Chip Figures By Mindfactory (Credits: u/Ingebor):





The highest revenue came from the top three chips, the Ryzen 5 5600X (435,000 Euros), Ryzen 7 5800X (416,000 Euros), and Ryzen 9 5900X (391,000 Euros). Both Intel and AMD CPU prices are on the decline and Intel has recently initiated a retailer-specific price cut which would drop prices by up to 5% on certain 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs. This price cut is planned for the current month so that won't be reflected here since these figures are from the previous month.

As for the family split, both Intel and AMD have their latest Alder Lake (12th Gen) and Vermeer (Ryzen 5000) CPUs amounting to 75% of the sales and 83% of the revenue. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper and Intel Core-X HEDT lineup has entirely disappeared from the chips which are due to the fact that DIY enthusiasts haven't gotten any new product family in over two years. AMD has announced that Threadripper 5000WX CPUs will be coming to the DIY segment but these will be full-fledged PRO parts which will require users to spend a lot more than they used to for the HEDT family.

Based on the report, it looks like Germany will continue to be AMD's stronghold unless Intel comes up with something really really good. We will see if Raptor Lake is able to take away further market share from AMD in the mainstream segment later this year considering that the red team is going to focus its AM4 on the mainstream and AM5 on the high-end segment.