AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D & Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs Rumored To Debut at CES 2023

AMD is rumored to launch three new Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D & Ryzen 7 7800X3D at CES 2023.

The latest rumor regarding the Zen 4 V-Cache parts comes from Greymon55 who has put forward a cryptic tweet referring to the Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache CPUs. According to the tweet, three Ryzen 3D V-Cache CPUs have been rumored, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D & the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Based on the SKUs, it looks like AMD will be targetting the higher-end market with V-Cache chips & mainstream V-Cache parts might hit retail later on.

We don't know what sort of SRAM (3D V-cache) stacks will be featured on the Zen 4 parts. The last-gen Zen 3 V-Cache processors such as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D featured a single Zen 3 CCD with 64MB of LLC vertically stacked on top of the die. For the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, this may also be true since it's going to feature a single Zen 4 CCD with 8 cores and 16 threads. However, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D & the Ryzen 9 7900X3D will be featuring two Zen 4 CCDs since they pack 12 cores and 16 cores each, respectively. We can't say for sure yet if AMD will have a single CCD stacked with a 3D cache stack or if both Zen 4 CCDs will be stacked. Also whether AMD retains the 64 MB cache stack or changes it remains to be seen.

In any case, if AMD goes with the existing 64 MB SRAM (3D V-Cache) stack, we will get up to 104 MB cache on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, up to 142 MB cache on the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and a whopping 144 MB of cache on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. That's a 2.6x increase over Ryzen 7 7700X, an 85% increase over the 7900X, and an 80% increase over the Ryzen 9 7950X. More importantly, it looks like AMD reserved the 7800X SKU for the 3D variation.

As for what this would mean for general performance improvement, particularly in games, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D already proved that the 3D V-Cache is a very viable uplift in AAA titles & Ryzen 7000 Non-V-Cache CPUs are already coming in either close to or exceeding the gaming performance on the 5800X3D. With 3D V-Cache, we can see an additional 10-15% gain across various titles on average. As for workload performance, the chips might perform the same as existing parts but might come with lower clock speeds. AMD did say that future V-Cache CPUs might allow overclocking and we saw with the 5800X3D that it allowed some extend to overclock and undervolt.

The leaker further states that the announcement of the AMD Ryzen V-Cache parts is expected at CES 2023 so we have to wait 4-5 months before we get to see them in action. AMD had previously stated that we will see V-Cache parts in action later this year but it looks like they have settled for CES 2023 for now.