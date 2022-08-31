Menu
Company

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D & Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs Rumored To Debut at CES 2023

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 30, 2022

AMD is rumored to launch three new Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D & Ryzen 7 7800X3D at CES 2023.

AMD Preps Three Zen 4 V-Cache CPUs, The Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D & Ryzen 7 7800X3D, For CES 2023, Alleges Rumor

The latest rumor regarding the Zen 4 V-Cache parts comes from Greymon55 who has put forward a cryptic tweet referring to the Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache CPUs. According to the tweet, three Ryzen 3D V-Cache CPUs have been rumored, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D & the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. Based on the SKUs, it looks like AMD will be targetting the higher-end market with V-Cache chips & mainstream V-Cache parts might hit retail later on.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
GPU Market Crashed In Q2 2022: NVIDIA, Intel, AMD Saw Huge Decline In GPU Shipments

We don't know what sort of SRAM (3D V-cache) stacks will be featured on the Zen 4 parts. The last-gen Zen 3 V-Cache processors such as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D featured a single Zen 3 CCD with 64MB of LLC vertically stacked on top of the die. For the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, this may also be true since it's going to feature a single Zen 4 CCD with 8 cores and 16 threads. However, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D & the Ryzen 9 7900X3D will be featuring two Zen 4 CCDs since they pack 12 cores and 16 cores each, respectively. We can't say for sure yet if AMD will have a single CCD stacked with a 3D cache stack or if both Zen 4 CCDs will be stacked. Also whether AMD retains the 64 MB cache stack or changes it remains to be seen.

In any case, if AMD goes with the existing 64 MB SRAM (3D V-Cache) stack, we will get up to 104 MB cache on the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, up to 142 MB cache on the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and a whopping 144 MB of cache on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. That's a 2.6x increase over Ryzen 7 7700X, an 85% increase over the 7900X, and an 80% increase over the Ryzen 9 7950X. More importantly, it looks like AMD reserved the 7800X SKU for the 3D variation.

As for what this would mean for general performance improvement, particularly in games, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D already proved that the 3D V-Cache is a very viable uplift in AAA titles & Ryzen 7000 Non-V-Cache CPUs are already coming in either close to or exceeding the gaming performance on the 5800X3D. With 3D V-Cache, we can see an additional 10-15% gain across various titles on average. As for workload performance, the chips might perform the same as existing parts but might come with lower clock speeds. AMD did say that future V-Cache CPUs might allow overclocking and we saw with the 5800X3D that it allowed some extend to overclock and undervolt.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & Ryzen 5 7600X CPU Benchmarks Leaked Out, Over 30% Single & 40% Multi-Thread Improvement

The leaker further states that the announcement of the AMD Ryzen V-Cache parts is expected at CES 2023 so we have to wait 4-5 months before we get to see them in action. AMD had previously stated that we will see V-Cache parts in action later this year but it looks like they have settled for CES 2023 for now.

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D5nm16/32TBDTBD144 MB (64+64+16)170W$799 US?
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W$699 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3DZen 45nm12/24TBDTBD142 MB (64+64+12)170W$599 US?
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3DZen 45nm8/16TBDTBD104 MB (32+64+8)105W$499 US?
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W$399 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W$299 US

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order