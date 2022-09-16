AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12-Core CPU Benchmarks Leaked, Faster Than Intel’s Core i9-12900K

The benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X 12-Core CPU have leaked out and it is over 30% faster than its predecessor in multi-threading.

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X 12-Core Zen 4 CPU Beats The Core i9-12900K Alder Lake 16-Core Flagship

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, which as the name suggests, would come equipped with 12 cores and 24 threads. The CPU comes with an even higher base clock of 4.7 GHz and a boost clock adjusted at 5.6 GHz across a single core. The CPU retains its 170W TDP and gets 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L2). The CPU will be positioned in the same ballpark as the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X but with a CPU performance that would shake the ground from below the Core i7-12700K.

The CPU was the only chip that wasn't leaked so far in the Geekbench 5 benchmarks. As for the test setup, it comprised a Gigabyte X670E AORUS Master motherboard with 32 GB of DDR5 memory.

As for performance, the CPU scored 2167 points in single-core and 18446 points in multi-core tests. We can use the Core i9-12900K and Ryzen 9 5900X for comparison here. The chip outperforms both in single and multi-threaded results, especially its predecessor against which Zen 4 is up to 33% faster in multi-threaded and 30% faster in single-threaded results.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU ST Benchmarks Official (Geekbench 5) Single-Core 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900K 2.3k Ryzen 9 7950X 2.2k Ryzen 7 7700X 2.2k Ryzen 9 7900X 2.2k Ryzen 5 7600X 2.2k Core i9-13900 2.1k Core i9-12900KS 2.1k Core i7-13700K 2k Core i5-13600K 1.9k Core i9-12900K 1.9k Core i7-12700K 1.9k Core i5-12600K 1.7k Ryzen 9 5950X 1.7k Ryzen 7 5800X 1.7k Ryzen 9 5900X 1.7k Ryzen 5 5600X 1.6k

Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Multi-Core 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900K 26.5k Ryzen 9 7950X 24.4k Core i9-13900 20.1k Core i7-13700K 19.8k Core i9-12900KS 19k Ryzen 9 7900X 18.6k Core i9-12900K 17.3k Ryzen 9 5950X 16.5k Core i5-13600K 16.1k Ryzen 7 7700X 14.5k Core i7-12700K 14.1k Ryzen 9 5900X 14k Core i5-12600K 11.6k Ryzen 5 7600X 11.4k Ryzen 7 5800X 10.3k Ryzen 5 5600X 8.2k

AMD Ryzen 7000 vs Ryzen 5000 ST/MT Performance (Geekbench 5)

CPU Name ST Score MT Score ST Increase (Ryzen 7000 vs Ryzen 5000) MT Increase (Ryzen 7000 vs Ryzen 5000) Ryzen 9 7950X 2217 24396 +33% +48% Ryzen 9 5950X 1670 16508 - - Ryzen 9 7900X 2167 18622 +30% +33% Ryzen 9 5900X 1669 13954 - - Ryzen 7 7700X 2209 14459 +32% +40% Ryzen 7 5800X 1669 10328 - - Ryzen 5 7600X 2165 11432 +34% +40% Ryzen 5 5600X 1614 8151 - -

The Intel Core i7-13700K does sit ahead of the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X in multi-threading but loses in single-threading tests. It should be pointed out that the Ryzen 9 7900X is going to hit retail at $549 US which is a slightly higher price. The Core i7-12700K retailed at $409 US so if we add the +20% or so price bump that is expected on Raptor Lake CPUs, the price is still under $500 US, and with the F variant, it can even be closer to $400 US. So the pricing advantage will go to Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup and you can also get either DDR4 or DDR5 on the blue team side.

AMD will have more advantages in the power efficiency department and also longevity of its AM5 platform which they have showcased with AM4. The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs & AM5 platform will be launching on the 27th of September.

Which AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are you most interested in? AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (16 Core / 32 Thread)

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X (12 Core / 24 Thread)

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (8 Core / 16 Thread)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X (6 Core / 12 Thread)

I'll wait for the 3D V-Cache parts View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

News Source: Benchleaks