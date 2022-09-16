Menu
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12-Core CPU Benchmarks Leaked, Faster Than Intel’s Core i9-12900K

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 16, 2022, 10:34 AM EDT
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12-Core CPU Benchmarks Leaked, Faster Than Intel's Core i9-12900K 1

The benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X 12-Core CPU have leaked out and it is over 30% faster than its predecessor in multi-threading.

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X 12-Core Zen 4 CPU Beats The Core i9-12900K Alder Lake 16-Core Flagship

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, which as the name suggests, would come equipped with 12 cores and 24 threads. The CPU comes with an even higher base clock of 4.7 GHz and a boost clock adjusted at 5.6 GHz across a single core. The CPU retains its 170W TDP and gets 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L2). The CPU will be positioned in the same ballpark as the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X but with a CPU performance that would shake the ground from below the Core i7-12700K.

The CPU was the only chip that wasn't leaked so far in the Geekbench 5 benchmarks. As for the test setup, it comprised a Gigabyte X670E AORUS Master motherboard with 32 GB of DDR5 memory.

As for performance, the CPU scored 2167 points in single-core and 18446 points in multi-core tests. We can use the Core i9-12900K and Ryzen 9 5900X for comparison here. The chip outperforms both in single and multi-threaded results, especially its predecessor against which Zen 4 is up to 33% faster in multi-threaded and 30% faster in single-threaded results.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU ST Benchmarks Official (Geekbench 5)
Single-Core
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900K
2.3k
Ryzen 9 7950X
2.2k
Ryzen 7 7700X
2.2k
Ryzen 9 7900X
2.2k
Ryzen 5 7600X
2.2k
Core i9-13900
2.1k
Core i9-12900KS
2.1k
Core i7-13700K
2k
Core i5-13600K
1.9k
Core i9-12900K
1.9k
Core i7-12700K
1.9k
Core i5-12600K
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5950X
1.7k
Ryzen 7 5800X
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5900X
1.7k
Ryzen 5 5600X
1.6k
Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Multi-Core
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900K
26.5k
Ryzen 9 7950X
24.4k
Core i9-13900
20.1k
Core i7-13700K
19.8k
Core i9-12900KS
19k
Ryzen 9 7900X
18.6k
Core i9-12900K
17.3k
Ryzen 9 5950X
16.5k
Core i5-13600K
16.1k
Ryzen 7 7700X
14.5k
Core i7-12700K
14.1k
Ryzen 9 5900X
14k
Core i5-12600K
11.6k
Ryzen 5 7600X
11.4k
Ryzen 7 5800X
10.3k
Ryzen 5 5600X
8.2k

AMD Ryzen 7000 vs Ryzen 5000 ST/MT Performance (Geekbench 5)

CPU NameST ScoreMT ScoreST Increase (Ryzen 7000 vs Ryzen 5000)MT Increase (Ryzen 7000 vs Ryzen 5000)
Ryzen 9 7950X221724396+33%+48%
Ryzen 9 5950X167016508--
Ryzen 9 7900X216718622+30%+33%
Ryzen 9 5900X166913954--
Ryzen 7 7700X220914459+32%+40%
Ryzen 7 5800X166910328--
Ryzen 5 7600X216511432+34%+40%
Ryzen 5 5600X16148151--

The Intel Core i7-13700K does sit ahead of the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X in multi-threading but loses in single-threading tests. It should be pointed out that the Ryzen 9 7900X is going to hit retail at $549 US which is a slightly higher price. The Core i7-12700K retailed at $409 US so if we add the +20% or so price bump that is expected on Raptor Lake CPUs, the price is still under $500 US, and with the F variant, it can even be closer to $400 US. So the pricing advantage will go to Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup and you can also get either DDR4 or DDR5 on the blue team side.

AMD will have more advantages in the power efficiency department and also longevity of its AM5 platform which they have showcased with AM4. The AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs & AM5 platform will be launching on the 27th of September.

