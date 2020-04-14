AMD's Flagship Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' CPU has been spotted, the Ryzen 9 4900U, which will feature faster specifications than the Ryzen 7 4800U. While both processors feature the same core config, it's the Ryzen 9 4900U which has the highest clocks of the two offerings and will be embedded in more powerful laptop designs, even if it is a 15W chip.

AMD Ryzen 9 4900U 'Renoir' CPU With 8 Cores, Faster Vega Graphics & Up To 4.3 GHz Clocks Spotted

So far, AMD has officially announced the Ryzen 7 4800U as the fastest 15W Renoir chip but we had seen systems from various manufacturers which listed the Ryzen 9 4900U. The CPU has now been spotted in various online databases by TUM_APISAK, mainly 3DMark and UserBenchmark. It looks like AMD Ryzen 9 4900U, like the Ryzen 9 4900H, would keep the same core config as the Ryzen 7 SKU but take it up a notch by boosting the clock speeds in a higher binned package.

Coming to the specifications, we are looking at 8 Zen 2 cores, 16 threads and a total of 20 MB cache on the Ryzen 9 4900U. The stock core clock is reported at 1.8 GHz which is the same as the Ryzen 7 4800U but its the boost clock of this chip which has received a slight bump. It is speculated that the Ryzen 9 4900U would be able to clock up to 4.3 GHz, a 100 MHz bump over the Ryzen 7 4800U and the Vega 8 graphics chip on this processor may also get a slight bump in clock to 1800 MHz versus the 1750 MHz frequency on the Ryzen 7 4800U.





With that said, the early samples that have been spotted aren't final yet and the average reported boost clock at UserBenchmark is reported at 2.35 GHz while boost frequency isn't working over in 3DMark as the chip has a turbo core clock of 1.4 GHz, lower than its base frequency of 1.8 GHz. It looks like AMD will introduce the Ryzen 9 4900U in the coming months in faster laptop design that still focuses on low-power operations. The better bin would enable slightly better performance for the same power input.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Mobility Processors Specifications

Processor Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Max Boost Clock GPU CUs / SPs TDP AMD Ryzen 9 4900H 8 / 16 3.3 GHz (H)

3.0 GHz (HS) 4.4 GHz (H)

4.3 GHz (HS) 8 / 512 45W (H)

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 / 16 2.9 GHz (H)

3.0 GHz (HS) 4.2 GHz (H)

4.2 GHz (HS) 7 / 448 45W (H)

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 GHz (H)

3.0 GHz (HS) 4.0 GHz (H)

4.0 GHz (HS) 6 / 384 45W (H)

35W (HS) AMD Ryzen 9 4900U 8 / 16 1.8 GHz 4.3 GHz? 8 / 512 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 8 / 16 1.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 8 / 512 15W AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 8 / 8 2.0 GHz 4.1 GHz 7 / 448 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4600U 6 / 12 2.1 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6 / 6 2.3 GHz 4.0 GHz 6 / 384 15W AMD Ryzen 3 4300U 4 / 4 2.7 GHz 3.7 GHz 5 / 320 15W

Due to the lower clock speeds, we also notice a reduction in performance output in the CPU based benchmark on UserBenchmark. The chip has a respective score of:

1-core - 136 points

2-core - 198 points

4-core - 383 points

8-core - 538 points

64 core - 710 points

These aren't the best scores for the Ryzen 9 4900U due to its early state and improper functioning of its boost algorithm. With the release of its Ryzen 4000 high-performance Renoir CPUs, AMD set the bar high for the notebook segment, hitting the competition hard at each price segment & also in overall efficiency.

Now OEMs and laptop vendors are even more excited for the mainstream U-series parts which will deliver even higher levels of efficiency while retaining performance close to desktop CPUs in a 15W package. This is made apparent from Lenovo's recent marketing slides (as reported by Notebook Check via 9550Pro) which show two dragons, one with the label '8' and other with the '16' label, referring to Intel's 8 thread U-series parts and AMD's 16 thread U-series parts, respectively.

The Cinebench R15 multi-threaded scores for AMD Ryzen 7 4800U and Ryzen 5 4600U are also mentioned. The Ryzen 7 4800U scores around 1550 points while the Ryzen 5 4600U scores around 1300 points. Just for comparison, the Core i5-9600K scores around 1200-1300 points and the Core i7-9700K scores around 1500-1600 points and both of these are desktop parts with 95W TDP while the said AMD parts are 15W Laptop CPUs.

TechEpiphany has also simulated the performance of the Ryzen 7 4700U using a Ryzen 7 4800HS (20W TDP lock) in Battlefield V at 1080p which delivers around 60 FPS average FPS using the Vega 7 integrated GPU. You can see the video for yourself below:

AMD definitely has disrupted the laptop market with the release of its Ryzen 4000 processors. There are several designs based on the 35-45W Ryzen 4000 H-series out in the market and with the release of the Ryzen 4000 U-series just around the corner, we can see them shake things up further in the mainstream notebook segment.