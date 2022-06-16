  ⋮  

AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Phoenix Point’ CPU Spotted: 8 Zen 4 Cores Based on A 4nm Process Node For Laptops

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix Point' CPUs which will be bringing the brand new Zen 4 architecture to thin and light laptops have been spotted in the MilkyWay@Home database.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix Point' 8-Core CPU Shows Up, Features 8 Zen 4 Cores For Laptops

The AMD Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix Point' APU was spotted by Benchleaks and TUM_APISAK. Both leaks come from the same database, which is MilkyWay@Home. The same database was the first to list down AMD's Zen 4 Desktop CPUs in 8 and 16-core flavors. While there's no specific information in the listing that states that this is a Phoenix Point chip, the OPN code '100-000000709-23_N' points out that it is indeed a Phoenix Point SKU.

AMD Radeon GPUs Get Major Boost, Up To 55%, In OpenGL Graphics Performance With Soon To Launch Windows 11 22H2 Driver

As mentioned by Patrick Shur a while back, the AMD Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix Point' APUs fall under the A70F00 family name while the Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPUs fall under the A60F00 family name. Milky Way@Home also lists down the number of processors for this particular engineering sample which is 16. This number is related to the thread count, as such, we will see 8 cores and 16 threads on the particular SKU. The AMD Phoenix Point APUs are expected to max out at 8 cores & 16 threads while Ryzen 7000 'Dragon Range' CPUs will be pushing core counts to 16 on the laptop segment.

As for the previous AMD Ryzen 7000 ES CPU entries at MilkyWay@Home, we have the following SKUs:

AMD Zen 4 & RDNA 3 Powered Phoenix Point 4nm APUs For Thin & Light Gaming Laptops in 2023

AMD confirmed its Phoenix Point APU lineup which will utilize both Zen 4 and RDNA 3 cores. The new Phoenix APUs will carry LPDDR5 and PCIe 5 support and come in SKUs ranging from 35W to 45W. The lineup is also expected to launch in 2023 and most possibly at CES 2023. AMD has also pointed out that the laptop parts may include memory technologies aside from LPDDR5 and DDR5.

Based on earlier specs, it looks like the Phoenix Ryzen 7000 APUs might still carry up to 8 cores and 16 threads with higher core counts exclusive to Dragon Range chips. However, Phoenix APUs will carry a higher CU count for the RDNA 3 graphics core, uplifting the performance by a huge margin over anything that the competition might have to offer.

AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family NameAMD Strix Point H-SeriesAMD Dragon Range H-SeriesAMD Phoenix H-SeriesAMD Rembrandt H-SeriesAMD Cezanne-H SeriesAMD Renoir H-SeriesAMD Picasso H-SeriesAMD Raven Ridge H-Series
Family BrandingAMD Ryzen 8000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 6000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 3000 (H-Series)AMD Ryzen 2000 (H-Series)
Process NodeTBD5nm4nm6nm7nm7nm12nm14nm
CPU Core ArchitectureZen 5Zen 4Zen 4Zen 3+Zen 3Zen 2Zen +Zen 1
CPU Cores/Threads (Max)TBD16/32?8/16?8/168/168/164/84/8
L2 Cache (Max)TBD4 MB4 MB4 MB4 MB4 MB2 MB2 MB
L3 Cache (Max)TBD32 MB16 MB16 MB16 MB8 MB4 MB4 MB
Max CPU ClocksTBDTBATBA5.0 GHz (Ryzen 9 6980HX)4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX)4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS)4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H)3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H)
GPU Core ArchitectureRDNA 3+ iGPURDNA 3 5nm iGPURDNA 3 5nm iGPURDNA 2 6nm iGPUVega Enhanced 7nmVega Enhanced 7nmVega 14nmVega 14nm
Max GPU CoresTBDTBATBA12 CUs (786 cores)8 CUs (512 cores)8 CUs (512 cores)10 CUs (640 Cores)11 CUs (704 cores)
Max GPU ClocksTBDTBATBA2400 MHz2100 MHz1750 MHz1400 MHz1300 MHz
TDP (cTDP Down/Up)TBD35W-45W (65W cTDP)35W-45W (65W cTDP)35W-45W (65W cTDP)35W -54W(54W cTDP)35W-45W (65W cTDP)12-35W (35W cTDP)35W-45W (65W cTDP)
Launch2024Q1 2023Q1 2023Q1 2022Q1 2021Q2 2020Q1 2019Q4 2018

News Source: Tomshardware

