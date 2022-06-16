AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Phoenix Point’ CPU Spotted: 8 Zen 4 Cores Based on A 4nm Process Node For Laptops

AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix Point' CPUs which will be bringing the brand new Zen 4 architecture to thin and light laptops have been spotted in the MilkyWay@Home database.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix Point' 8-Core CPU Shows Up, Features 8 Zen 4 Cores For Laptops

The AMD Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix Point' APU was spotted by Benchleaks and TUM_APISAK. Both leaks come from the same database, which is MilkyWay@Home. The same database was the first to list down AMD's Zen 4 Desktop CPUs in 8 and 16-core flavors. While there's no specific information in the listing that states that this is a Phoenix Point chip, the OPN code '100-000000709-23_N' points out that it is indeed a Phoenix Point SKU.

As mentioned by Patrick Shur a while back, the AMD Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix Point' APUs fall under the A70F00 family name while the Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPUs fall under the A60F00 family name. Milky Way@Home also lists down the number of processors for this particular engineering sample which is 16. This number is related to the thread count, as such, we will see 8 cores and 16 threads on the particular SKU. The AMD Phoenix Point APUs are expected to max out at 8 cores & 16 threads while Ryzen 7000 'Dragon Range' CPUs will be pushing core counts to 16 on the laptop segment.

As for the previous AMD Ryzen 7000 ES CPU entries at MilkyWay@Home, we have the following SKUs:

AMD confirmed its Phoenix Point APU lineup which will utilize both Zen 4 and RDNA 3 cores. The new Phoenix APUs will carry LPDDR5 and PCIe 5 support and come in SKUs ranging from 35W to 45W. The lineup is also expected to launch in 2023 and most possibly at CES 2023. AMD has also pointed out that the laptop parts may include memory technologies aside from LPDDR5 and DDR5.

Based on earlier specs, it looks like the Phoenix Ryzen 7000 APUs might still carry up to 8 cores and 16 threads with higher core counts exclusive to Dragon Range chips. However, Phoenix APUs will carry a higher CU count for the RDNA 3 graphics core, uplifting the performance by a huge margin over anything that the competition might have to offer.

AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobility CPUs:

CPU Family Name AMD Strix Point H-Series AMD Dragon Range H-Series AMD Phoenix H-Series AMD Rembrandt H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Picasso H-Series AMD Raven Ridge H-Series Family Branding AMD Ryzen 8000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 7000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 6000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 3000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 2000 (H-Series) Process Node TBD 5nm 4nm 6nm 7nm 7nm 12nm 14nm CPU Core Architecture Zen 5 Zen 4 Zen 4 Zen 3+ Zen 3 Zen 2 Zen + Zen 1 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) TBD 16/32? 8/16? 8/16 8/16 8/16 4/8 4/8 L2 Cache (Max) TBD 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 2 MB 2 MB L3 Cache (Max) TBD 32 MB 16 MB 16 MB 16 MB 8 MB 4 MB 4 MB Max CPU Clocks TBD TBA TBA 5.0 GHz (Ryzen 9 6980HX) 4.80 GHz (Ryzen 9 5980HX) 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) 4.0 GHz (Ryzen 7 3750H) 3.8 GHz (Ryzen 7 2800H) GPU Core Architecture RDNA 3+ iGPU RDNA 3 5nm iGPU RDNA 3 5nm iGPU RDNA 2 6nm iGPU Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega 14nm Vega 14nm Max GPU Cores TBD TBA TBA 12 CUs (786 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 10 CUs (640 Cores) 11 CUs (704 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBD TBA TBA 2400 MHz 2100 MHz 1750 MHz 1400 MHz 1300 MHz TDP (cTDP Down/Up) TBD 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 35W -54W(54W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) 12-35W (35W cTDP) 35W-45W (65W cTDP) Launch 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2019 Q4 2018

News Source: Tomshardware