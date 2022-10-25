AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Non-X “Zen 4” CPU Benchmark Leaks Out, 5.3 GHz Clocks at 65W & Around 10% Slower Than 7700X

The first benchmarks of AMD's Non-X Ryzen 7000 CPUs, starting with the Ryzen 7 7700, have leaked out in the Geekbench 5 database.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Non-X CPU Offers Benchmark Leaks, Up To 5.3 GHz Clocks at 65W & Just 10% Slower Than 7700X

A few days ago, it was reported that AMD was preparing to launch its Non-X Ryzen 7000 CPUs which would further increase the adoption rate of the AM5 platform. One of the Non-X chips that have leaked out is the Ryzen 7 7700 which is the Non-X sibling of the 7700X and features a similar core structure but different TDPs and clock speeds.

Starting with the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Non-X CPU comes with 8 cores and 16 threads based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture. As for clock speeds, the chip has a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz (700 MHz slower than the 7700X) and a boost clock speed of 5.3 GHz (100 MHz slower than the 7700X). The actual max boost clock is not known however the chip was running at 5.35 GHz as reported by the benchmarking software. The CPU retains the same cache structure of 32 MB of L3 and 8 MB of L2 cache. The CPU comes with a TDP of 65W as opposed to the 105W TDP of the X variant.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs "Non-X":

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.8 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W TBD AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US

The first benchmarks of a Non-X AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU have leaked on Geekbench 5. (Image Credits: Benchleaks)

The CPU was tested on an ASRock X670E Taichi motherboard with DDR5-4800 memory. In terms of performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Non-X CPU scored 2062 points in single-core and 12,685 points in multi-core tests. When comparing with the Ryzen 7 7700X, the Non-X CPU ends up around 10% slower in multi-threading and around 5% slower in single-core tests. That is a very reasonable performance drop given the clock speed and TDP differences.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU ST Benchmarks Official (Geekbench 5) Single-Core 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900K 2.3k Ryzen 9 7900X 2.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 2.2k Ryzen 7 7700X 2.2k Ryzen 5 7600X 2.2k Core i9-13900 2.1k Core i9-12900KS 2.1k Ryzen 7 7700 2.1k Core i7-13700K 2k Core i5-13600K 1.9k Core i9-12900K 1.9k Core i7-12700K 1.9k Core i5-12600K 1.7k Ryzen 9 5950X 1.7k Ryzen 7 5800X 1.7k Ryzen 9 5900X 1.7k Ryzen 5 5600X 1.6k

Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5) Multi-Core 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 Core i9-13900K 26.5k Ryzen 9 7950X 24.4k Ryzen 9 7900X 20.2k Core i9-13900 20.1k Core i7-13700K 19.8k Core i9-12900KS 19k Core i9-12900K 17.3k Ryzen 9 5950X 16.5k Core i5-13600K 16.1k Ryzen 7 7700X 14.5k Core i7-12700K 14.1k Ryzen 9 5900X 14k Ryzen 7 7700 12.7k Core i5-12600K 11.6k Ryzen 5 7600X 11.4k Ryzen 7 5800X 10.3k Ryzen 5 5600X 8.2k

There's no word on whether these chips will be available outside of the OEM market in the retail segment or if they will be priced the same as the "X" chips or lower than them. AMD is expected to introduce its Non-X Ryzen 7000 CPUs including the Ryzen 7 7700 in the coming months and we will make sure to keep you updated as we get more information on them.

News Source: Benchleaks