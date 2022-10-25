Menu
AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Non-X “Zen 4” CPU Benchmark Leaks Out, 5.3 GHz Clocks at 65W & Around 10% Slower Than 7700X

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 25, 2022, 12:14 PM EDT
Alleged AMD Desktop CPU Roadmap Leaks Out: Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache, Threadripper 7000 & Ryzen 7000G Chips In 2H 2023 1

The first benchmarks of AMD's Non-X Ryzen 7000 CPUs, starting with the Ryzen 7 7700, have leaked out in the Geekbench 5 database.

A few days ago, it was reported that AMD was preparing to launch its Non-X Ryzen 7000 CPUs which would further increase the adoption rate of the AM5 platform. One of the Non-X chips that have leaked out is the Ryzen 7 7700 which is the Non-X sibling of the 7700X and features a similar core structure but different TDPs and clock speeds.

Starting with the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Non-X CPU comes with 8 cores and 16 threads based on the 5nm Zen 4 core architecture. As for clock speeds, the chip has a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz (700 MHz slower than the 7700X) and a boost clock speed of 5.3 GHz (100 MHz slower than the 7700X). The actual max boost clock is not known however the chip was running at 5.35 GHz as reported by the benchmarking software. The CPU retains the same cache structure of 32 MB of L3 and 8 MB of L2 cache. The CPU comes with a TDP of 65W as opposed to the 105W TDP of the X variant.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs "Non-X":

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W$699 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W$399 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700Zen 45nm8/163.8 GHz5.3 GHz40 MB (32+8)65WTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W$299 US
The first benchmarks of a Non-X AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU have leaked on Geekbench 5. (Image Credits: Benchleaks)

The CPU was tested on an ASRock X670E Taichi motherboard with DDR5-4800 memory. In terms of performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Non-X CPU scored 2062 points in single-core and 12,685 points in multi-core tests. When comparing with the Ryzen 7 7700X, the Non-X CPU ends up around 10% slower in multi-threading and around 5% slower in single-core tests. That is a very reasonable performance drop given the clock speed and TDP differences.

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU ST Benchmarks Official (Geekbench 5)
Single-Core
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900K
2.3k
Ryzen 9 7900X
2.2k
Ryzen 9 7950X
2.2k
Ryzen 7 7700X
2.2k
Ryzen 5 7600X
2.2k
Core i9-13900
2.1k
Core i9-12900KS
2.1k
Ryzen 7 7700
2.1k
Core i7-13700K
2k
Core i5-13600K
1.9k
Core i9-12900K
1.9k
Core i7-12700K
1.9k
Core i5-12600K
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5950X
1.7k
Ryzen 7 5800X
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5900X
1.7k
Ryzen 5 5600X
1.6k
Intel Raptor Lake CPU MT Benchmark (Geekbench 5)
Multi-Core
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
Core i9-13900K
26.5k
Ryzen 9 7950X
24.4k
Ryzen 9 7900X
20.2k
Core i9-13900
20.1k
Core i7-13700K
19.8k
Core i9-12900KS
19k
Core i9-12900K
17.3k
Ryzen 9 5950X
16.5k
Core i5-13600K
16.1k
Ryzen 7 7700X
14.5k
Core i7-12700K
14.1k
Ryzen 9 5900X
14k
Ryzen 7 7700
12.7k
Core i5-12600K
11.6k
Ryzen 5 7600X
11.4k
Ryzen 7 5800X
10.3k
Ryzen 5 5600X
8.2k

There's no word on whether these chips will be available outside of the OEM market in the retail segment or if they will be priced the same as the "X" chips or lower than them. AMD is expected to introduce its Non-X Ryzen 7000 CPUs including the Ryzen 7 7700 in the coming months and we will make sure to keep you updated as we get more information on them.

News Source: Benchleaks

